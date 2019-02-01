Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Nervous’ To Fall In Love Again: Why She’s Keeping Potential New BFs ‘At A Distance’

Kourt has been a little wary of making anything relationship-official! Find out EXCLUSIVE details about why she’s been holding back!

Now that Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is a single woman, she definitely has had her pick of men to date! While she ended things with the father of her children, Scott Disick, 35, years ago, and more recently with her younger ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 25, Kourt has decided to keep men at a bit of a distance for now an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed.

“Kourtney could have her pick of boyfriends, pretty much every guy she hangs out with is under her spell and would give anything to be her man,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But Kourtney keeps them all at a distance, which only makes them want her more.”

Apparently, this is a newer approach for her! “There was a time when she put having a relationship above all else,” the insider continued. “But Kourtney’s done a lot of work on herself, she’s worked hard to find her happiness outside of a relationship and now that she’s found that she doesn’t want to lose it. That’s not to say she doesn’t want to fall in love again, she does, but she is just very, very cautious. If a guy wants to get into her heart, he will have to prove himself over a very long time period because nothing about Kourtney is easy and she is proud of that.”

Kourt has also been cautious due to the media attention that would ensue from a relationship. “She doesn’t want to deal with the attention that goes with it,” the insider said. “She knows how intense it gets as soon as people find out she has a man and she dreads that.”

Kendall Jenner, 23! "Kourtney is craving her privacy more and more these days especially when it comes to her love life," our source said. "She knows how hard it is to have a healthy relationship in the spotlight, because of that she often says she might keep her next relationship completely under the radar, the way Kendall usually does. Kourtney always applauds and admires how Kendall has been able to keep so much of her life totally off the show and almost totally top secret." And, turns out, she may even keep her next relationship super-secret à la younger sister,

At the end of the day, how Kourt chooses to navigate her relationships is completely up to her. But we hope we at least get to see some of her love life – of course in whatever capacity she wants – on the next season of Keeping Up!