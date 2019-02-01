Jussie Smollett Thanks Fans & Celebs For ‘Outpouring Love’ In First Statement Since Being Attacked

Jussie Smollett is speaking out for the first time since he was brutally beaten in an attack in Chicago, January 29, that left him hospitalized. The attack is being treated as a hate crime, police previously told us. Read his full statement.

Jussie Smollett, 35, wants his fans and fellow celebrities to know that he is doing “OK” after he was viciously beaten in a possible hate crime in Chicago, January 29. The Empire actor released a lengthy statement on February 1, addressed to the “beautiful people” who supported him through the horrific incident. “Let me start by saying that I’m OK,” Smollett began in a statement to ESSENCE. “My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”

In his statement, Smollett also addressed the rumors and other “inaccuracies” that have made their way through the news cycle and on social media. “I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level,” he said. “Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”

Smollet continued: “As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process,” he concluded. “Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

The actor signed his statement, writing, “With Love, respect & honor…Jussie.”

Smollett’s family also released a statement of their own on Thursday, January 31, where his loved ones said they will continue to stand by their “beloved son and brother.”

“Jussie is a warrior whose light cannot be dimmed,” the family’s statement read in part. “We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country.”

Their statement concluded: “Make no mistake, words matter. Hateful words lead to hateful actions. Radical love is the only solution, but passivity will be our downfall. We, as a family, will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme in our nation and all over the world.”

The most recent news involving the attack and the ongoing investigation (as of February 1) is below:

On Wednesday, January 30, investigators released still shots from surveillance video, which showed two “potential persons of interest” allegedly involved in the attack, which police said in a statement they are treating as a possible hate crime.

The Chicago Police Department told HollywoodLife in a statement: “Two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him.” After the attack, Smollett took himself to Northwestern Hospital, where authorities said he was in “good condition.”

President Donald Trump, 72, addressed the attack during a press conference at the White House on January 31. When April Ryan, Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, asked the him about the assault, Trump responded: “That I can tell you is horrible. I’ve seen it. Last night. It’s horrible. Doesn’t get worse.”