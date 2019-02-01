Joseph Baena Shows Off Bulging Muscles While Recreating Another Of Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Poses

Like father, like son! Check out Joseph Baena mimicking father Arnold Schwarzenegger in a new shirtless pic flexing his huge muscles.

The apple sure didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena. The 21-year-old has been showing off his bodybuilding muscles lately in shirtless pics and has taken to recreating his 71-year-old dad famous photos! Joseph, whose mother is Mildred Patricia Baena, has been spending time in the gym for the past year so he can follow in his former Mr. Universe father’s bodybuilding footsteps and boy has his body bulked up.

Joseph posted a new shirtless Instagram photo on Jan. 30, captioning it, “Had to take advantage of the lighting.” In the pic, he recreated one of his dad’s famous bodybuilding competition poses. Joseph flaunted his body, and his pecs, delts, traps and abs are bulging with muscle. It was a year ago on Jan. 24 that he began his journey to bulking up his already muscular champion swimmer’s body. He posted an Instagram photo that day of himself 30 pounds lighter than he is today, captioning it “In this pic, a year ago, I was just under 185lbs (83kg). This is the moment I decided I wanted to pursue bodybuilding,” and revealed he made it on his road to reaching 215 pounds of thick, pure muscle.

This wasn’t the first time Joseph decided to pose like his famous father. Just a couple of weeks ago, on Jan. 13, Joseph showed off another shirtless shot, posing like dad Arnold! Joseph captioned his picture, “Just a lil thicc” and we agree he’s “thicc,” but more than just a little!

Now check out how much he resembles his bodybuilding dad when he was Joseph’s age:

Arnold became the youngest ever Mr. Universe at age 23, winning his first title in 1970 before going on to claim four more Mr. Universe bodybuilding titles and seven Mr. Olympia titles. After that he turned his attention to acting and became one of the top action stars in the world before successfully running for Governor of California in 2003. Joseph seems to have his dad’s same famous drive for success and reaching goals, so we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.