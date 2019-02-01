Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Chow Down On Pizza & More After Completing 10-Day Challenge

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez feasted like a king and queen after they completed their no carbs, no sugar, 10-day challenge! The power couple celebrated with pizza, wings and more! You’ve got to see this feast!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Alex Rodriguez, 43, had the ultimate greasy, carb-filled feast after they completed their 10-day diet challenge on January 31! The power couple went 10 whole days without sugar or carbs. They celebrated with three pizzas — cheese, pepperoni and an another, which had some delicious-looking toppings. And, that wasn’t all!

In a photo on A-Rod’s Instagram, there was a mouth-watering table scape, which included more fried foods and even dessert. There were french fries with what appeared to be a cup of gooey, melted cheese, and a mound of chicken wings. It wasn’t unclear which kind they were, but A-Rod mentioned before the challenge ended, that he wanted to chow down on some buffalo wings when it was all over. He was actually pictured with a wing in his hand in the snap.

Then, were was the assortment of sweets. To the left of the photo were different kinds of pastries — some of which appeared to have frosting, chocolate and other tasty garnishes. And, to the right of the table were milk-filled cookie cups with what looked like baked bread in the middle. The photo is truly a work of art. If you don’t believe us, take a look for yourself…

J.Lo and A-Rod, who maintain a very healthy lifestyle, documented the challenge on social media. And, while they’re used to working out regularly and eating healthy, they admitted that the challenge was, well, a damn hard challenge. But, the hardworking athletes got it done!

And, although they feasted after day 10, J.Lo hinted that she and A-Rod might start the challenge again… soon! “Maybe we’ll stop for a few days and then get back on it,” she said in a video on Instagram when it was all over. “Some of you can join me for a second round.” — Eh, we’ll have to think long and hard about that one!

Nonetheless, you guys might want to get in on the second round, because when the singer showed off her abs on day nine, she never looked better! Although she was ready for the challenge to end at the time, J.Lo’s body looked ripped in the photo!