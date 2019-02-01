Christina Aguilera Hints She May Be Performing At Super Bowl With Maroon 5 & Fans Freak

Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera have a song together, so it would only make sense for her to join them at the Super Bowl, right?! She gave a MAJOR hint that a surprise appearance is possible on ‘WWHL.’ Watch here!

Andy Cohen always gets some juicy scoop out of celebrities when they appear on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and he was at it again when Christina Aguilera stopped by on Jan. 31. During the after show, Andy asked Christina if she’d be showing up to perform “Moves Like Jagger” with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl on Feb. 3….and she totally avoided answering! “I plead the fifth,” Christina said, with a smirk on her face as she took a sip of her drink.

Christina’s non-denial about the situation has led many fans to believe that she will be showing up to sing her hit duet with the band at the big game! After all, it’s not uncommon for Halftime Show performers to bring out surprise guests, and with Christina doing major promo for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, it would be fitting for her to appear on TV during the most exposed television night of the year!

Travis Scott and Big Boi are already slated to perform at the Halftime Show with Maroon 5, but another star that fans speculate might show up is Cardi B. Cardi and Maroon 5 shared a monster hit, “Girls Like You,” in 2018. Plus, Cardi stars in this year’s Super Bowl Pepsi commercial, and Pepsi is the sponsor for the Halftime Show! She’s also already scheduled to be in Atlanta for pre-Super Bowl performances, so it certainly does all line up!

This year’s Halftime Show performers have received some criticism for supporting the NFL over Colin Kaepernick, who protested against racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling during the National Anthem before his football games. Colin is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the NFL, accusing the league of collusion to keep him from getting re-signed and playing again because of his protests, which the NFL has denied.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 addressed the controversy for the first time on Jan. 31. “No one thought about it more than I did,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “No one put more thought and love into this than I did. I spoke to many people. Most importantly, though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt. We would like to move on and speak through the music.”