Harry Styles’ Photographer Posts Shirtless Pic Of Him For His Bday & Fans Go Wild

It may be Harry Styles’ birthday, but us fans are the ones getting the gift — and it’s all thanks to the singer’s photographer, who posted a shirtless photo of Harry to celebrate the big day!

Brace yourselves….because we’ve just been blessed with a photo of a shirtless Harry Styles! In honor of Harry’s 25th birthday on Feb. 1, his tour photographer, Helene Pambrun, posted a never-before-seen pic of the star, and it’s left fans’ mouths watering! In the pic, Harry is shirtless and lounging around on a couch, while holding a book up to shield part of his face. His abs and pecs are on full display in the pic, and yes…it’s beyond hot. “Happy H Day!” Helene captured the photograph, which was posted to her professional page. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO OF HARRY.

it’s not every day we get to see such casual photos of Harry like this, especially since he’s not extremely active on social media himself. So, needless to say, the singer’s fans went absolutely nuts once Helene shared the image. In just two hours, the picture got more than 50,000 likes — which is a massive jump compared to the 5,000 Helene’s previous pic received. Plus, the photo got fans talking about possible other pictures of Harry that Helene could be hoarding!

“Not to be rude but ever think about those thousands of pictures Helene has on her camera of Harry doing random things like brushing his hair or painting his nails etc,” one person wrote, while another added, “Helene has the power to destroy all of us with a couple hidden pictures and I’m not scared.”

Harry has been laying low since wrapping up his tour in 2018, and we can only hope that means he’s been busy working on new music to share later this year. It’s about time for some of that, right?!