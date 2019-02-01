Halsey & Rumored BF Yungblud Get Very Up Close & Cozy In PDA Pic — Getting Serious?

Halsey and Yungblud’s romance appears to be growing stronger, as the two put on a PDA show while waiting for a ride after having dinner in LA. We’ve got the pic.

Halsey, 24, shared a sweet Instagram snapshot with British rocker, Yungblud, as the pair took a romantic stroll down a dimly lit street back on Jan. 2. Now, the twosome seem to be fueling romance rumors even further as the musicians were spotted getting quite cozy while out together in West Hollywood on Jan. 31, as seen in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail. The Grammy-nominated songstress and her handsome 20-year-old suitor appeared smitten with each other and didn’t leave each other’s side after enjoying a dinner for two at Jones Pizza. Halsey was dressed in a sexy thigh-grazing leopard print coat as she softly nuzzled her nose against Yungblud’s cheek, who didn’t take his eyes off the blonde bombshell the entire night.

Halsey showed off her flawless figure in a bright red mini skirt and plunging black corset top as she puffed on a cigarette with Yungblud. A pair of black leather cowboy boots and animal print handbag completed the A-lister’s look. We reported earlier that Halsey “definitely wants to take things slow with Yungblud, but she really likes him a lot and sees long-term potential in this relationship,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “Although Halsey has only been seeing Yungblud for a short while, she is finding herself completely falling for him.” The “Without Me” hit-maker split with her on-again/off-again boyfriend G-Eazy, 29, in October. “Halsey has a lot on her plate right now and really wants to focus on her career. She also wanted to take some time for herself after her breakup with G-Eazy and enjoy the single life for a while,” the insider added. “Halsey wasn’t looking for love or for a relationship, but Yungblud is sweeter to her than any other guy she’s ever dated and she’s finding it hard not to feel completely smitten.”

And by the looks of their latest night out, it seems they have only grown closer. Fans are anxiously awaiting to see if Yungblud will accompany Halsey for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance on Feb. 9 when she will serve as both host and musical guest!

The talented singer took to social media with excitement the same day she was with Yungblud and posted a photo of the popular NBC show’s lineup. Halsey captioned the photo, “Yup. WOW ! YUP ! Ok this is happening!” While it’s still unknown if she will be attending the Grammy’s the following day on Feb. 10, all eyes will be on the multi-talented star to see if her new rumored romance will accompany her at the star-studded awards show!