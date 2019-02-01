Christina Aguilera Calls Pink A Liar On ‘WWHL’: I Never Swung My Fist At Her

Christina Aguilera says there is no way she ever took a swing at Pink back in the day as the ‘So What’ singer has claimed. Xtina says Pink would have ‘beat my ass’ which is why it never happened.

Christina Aguilera is calling foul on Pink’s claim that their longstanding feud was the result of the “Beautiful” singer taking a swing at her in a club back in the day. The beef began when they worked together on the 2008 cover and video for “Lady Marmalade.” While they’re friendly now, Pink finally revealed the big reason behind their chilliness during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance in 2017. She said she had an altercation with Xtina, 38, who took a swing at her. NO WAY did that ever happen the pint-sized vocal powerhouse told Andy during her Jan. 31 very first appearance in the clubhouse. Not only that, she revealed Pink mean-girled her in another way.

When Andy asked Christina during Plead the Fifth if Pink’s story was accurate, she said that she never would have dreamt of going after her former rival in a physical way. She’s only 5’2″ and was super petite when they were working on “Lady Marmalade” and would never have tried to rumble with the more muscular — and taller — Pink, 39. “Look at her and look at me. I wouldn’t swing on her. She’s like…she could beat my ass. And she could really beat my ass back then,” Christina revealed with a smile and laugh.

The former Voice judge said that there was a some bad blood between the two because Pink “Intimidated me a lot. She was heckling me behind the director and I was like ‘what’s going on'” when they were shooting the video for “Lady Marmalade.” However, Xtina added that, “She’s a different person now. She’s like a mom, she’s cool.”

Christina then went on to recall an incident between the two on a different night where Pink hurt her feelings in a major way by refusing to kiss her. “I seem to have a different memory of a different night at a club where we played spin the bottle,” she began. “I was excited about a kiss and she put her hand up like this” with Xtina holding her hand up to cover her mouth, which disappointed her greatly. She did joke about it now saying “maybe she didn’t want to get dirty,” as a shout out to her 2002 hit “Dirrty” but was really hurt and the time that Pink wouldn’t lock lips with her. Andy needs to get these two ladies into the clubhouse at the same time so they can sort out their stories about what really went down between them.