Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals She Wasn’t Nervous To ‘Replace’ Julie Chen: ‘You Come In With Who You Are’

Carrie Ann Inaba is the perfect new addition to ‘The Talk!’ The ‘DWTS’ judge revealed to HollywoodLife that she didn’t necessarily ‘replace’ Julie Chen, & we love her empowering reason!

If you think Carrie Ann Inaba fits right in with the ladies of The Talk, its because she absolutely does! The former dancer joined Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood on the female-dominated CBS talkshow for their ninth season, after longtime host Leslie Chen Moonves stepped away from her seat. While many were quick to point out that Carrie Ann was a “great replacement” for Chen Moonves, the DWTS judge doesn’t view herself as a “replacement,” and for a great reason. “I think what’s so great about that panel is you don’t replace anybody because you just come in with who you are,” Carrie Ann told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE podcast interview. “Some people have said that but it’s not really true. Julie Chen is always Julie Chen. No one can take that away from her. And I’m Carrie Ann Inaba and I’m different from Julie Chen.”

Carrie Ann continued, “We’re both of Asian descent but that’s really where the similarities kind of end. We’re very different people and with mutual respect. I love that woman.” The new host had been a guest panelist for many years on the show (almost 60 times!) and had always felt right at home, so it truly was the perfect choice! “After the very first time I sat on that panel with those women, I felt like I belonged,” she explained. “There wasn’t always a position available so I was just guest co-hosting and it’s just been a wonderful journey to be there. I’m really honored.”

Carrie Ann visited HollywoodLife.com to bring awareness to Iron Deficient Anemia (IDA), which she was diagnosed with in 2013, bringing along Dr. Stephanie Martin, as well. “I was going through this time when I got really, really exhausted and my energy levels were so low, it felt like chronic fatigue, times ten,” she explained on the HollywoodLife podcast. “Once I got the ferritin test results back, then I knew what I had and it was life changing to know what my diagnosis was and to be able to get a handle on it, to manage my symptoms.” Dr. Martin added that IDA is “really easily diagnosed, and the treatment is also pretty straightforward.” “It’s not something to be scared of. It can be managed very easily, but you have to know that you’re at risk for it and ask your doctor to be tested in order to get the diagnosis,” Dr. Martin explained. “IDA is usually caused by people not getting enough iron through their diet or supplements, or they’re not absorbing it well, or they’re bleeding, and so they’re losing blood. If you can fix the underlying problem and fix the deficiency with some sort of supplementation, like pills or an IV, then you might be able to move on.” She added, “It’s very important that people know that they need to have follow up to be sure that it’s corrected. Too often, women are given the iron supplements and then there’s no follow up to make sure that it did the trick.”

Listen to the full HollywoodLife Podcast interview here, and catch Carrie Ann on The Talk — Monday through Friday on CBS at 2 PM ET!