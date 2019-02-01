Cardi B Shows Off Kulture’s New Designer Clothes From Offset: ‘Daddy Keep Her Looking So Fly’

Baby Kulture just got some new designer swag! After Offset gifted his baby girl a plethora of new designer clothes, Cardi B took to Instagram to show it all off!

Kulture may only be 6-months-old, but she is one styling baby! The daughter to Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27, got some new swag on Jan. 31, and it was all thanks to her rapper dad. However, it was her momma who took to Instagram to show off the new designer haul from the Migos rapper, and she made sure fans knew who was to take credit! “Kulture say ‘oooh my daddy keep me so fly mommy, my daddy keep me so fly,'” in the first part of her video, posted to her IG stories. “Oh, look at the jacket, I got to buy me a matching jacket,” she added, taking note of a gorgeous Gucci jacket. “My daddy keep me so fresh, so fresh,” Cardi continued at the camera panned over a plethora of Versace goodies.

We finally got confirmation that Cardi was back together with her hubby on Jan. 31, when she was seen Facetiming with Offset in the LAX airport. As if that wasn’t proof enough, she confirmed that he is indeed “my significant other,” when TMZ witnessed the call on camera. The reporter zoomed in on the FaceTime call and, low and behold, there was Offset’s face! It’s so nice to see the happy family getting back on track, after cheating accusations first tore them apart on Dec. 5, 2018.

Cardi is all about family first these days, but that doesn’t mean she’s putting her career on the back burner. In fact, the “Money,” rapper just announced an epic new residency in Las Vegas! The Grammy-nominated rapper will headline her very own residency this spring at KAOS — a new dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex set to open in Sin City in April. The announcement was made by the Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday, January 23! via press release. G-Eazy, Skrillex, Kaskade and Above and Beyond will also have exclusive residencies at the resort and casino, The Associated Press reports. Act fast: tickets for select dates are now available!