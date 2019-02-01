Cardi B Confirms Offset Is Her ‘Significant Other’ As She’s Caught FaceTiming Him In Airport

Finally! Cardi B confirmed Offset is her ‘significant other’ while she was caught FaceTiming him in LAX on Jan. 31! Her admission came one day after she told paparazzi they were ‘working things out’!

Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 26, are slowly but surely getting back on track! The “Money” rapper was making her way through LAX on January 31 when she was caught FaceTiming the Migos rapper. — That’s when she confirmed that he is indeed “my significant other,” when TMZ witness the call on camera (as seen below). The reporter zoomed in on the FaceTime call and there was Offset’s face.

Just one day prior, the outlet reported that Cardi and Offset are back on, after she put some rules in place. They reported that she made Offset change his phone number, in addition to implementing a “no groupies rule.” So, when the reporter asked “are you FaceTiming Offset there on his new phone number?”, it wasn’t a question that was pulled out of thin air. But, it turns out, their may have been some holes in their initial report.

“He ain’t got a new phone number,” Cardi replied. “I thought you made him change it,” the reporter asked, to which Cardi set the record straight: “I never made him change it. He got the same number.” Meanwhile, Offset was on FaceTime during her entire exchange with TMZ. So, when the reporter cut to the chase and asked if she is back with Offset, she played coy. “We… get along very well,” Cardi mumbled, along with some other things that were unclear.

The report went on to ask how Cardi “stops the groupies” from getting at her man. “Do you have an inside man,” the reporter asked, but Cardi simply replied, “No.” Then, when asked if she trusts Offset, Cardi stayed silent and shrugged her shoulders while she covered her face and head with a yellow and black scarf. Cardi also remained silent when asked if she thinks Offset is “the one,” and if they will “stay together forever.”

It seems as though Cardi and Offset are taking baby steps to get back to the place they once were before he was accused of cheating on her back in December.