Brielle Biermann Reveals The Breakup Advice Khloe Kardashian Gave Her After Split With Michael Kopech

Brielle Biermann tells us Khloe Kardashian had some sexy and ‘explicit’ advice for her on how to move on when she and longtime BF Michael Kopech split. We’ve got the details.

Brielle Biermann went through a sad split with boyfriend of two years Michael Kopech in March of 2018, and she knew exactly who to turn to when it came for sage advice on how to move on. She hit up Khloe Kardashian who gave her some super sexy advice about getting right back in the dating scene. Brielle, 21, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Khloe — when me and my ex boyfriend broke up, Khloe and my mom were kind of the ones who were sending me long texts, confiding in me. Those two I really credit getting over the break-up.”

“It’s so easy for me to just put things aside. I know that’s so terrible to say. I just want to be happy. I look at the positivity in life so nothing bothers me,” the Don’t Be Tardy star continues. While couldn’t reveal the exact words Khloe, 34, had for her, it sounds like what she said was very uplifting…and HOT! “Well — I don’t know if I can share it because she’s so explicit just like my mother. Use your imagination! Her and my mother, they’re just crazy! They’re like, ‘you’re 21, just have fun!,'” Brielle tells us.

Brielle’s mom Kim Zolciak revealed the breakup news during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance in March of 2018. “Brielle just turned 21 — that’s exactly what happened, I think. She’s been out. He’s 21 as well, but he’s kind doing his whole training, and that’s nine months out of the year.” At the time Michael was a minor league pitcher for the Chicago White Sox who has since been upped to the majors to play for the team.

We’ll get to see how Brielle moves on as single lady when season seven of Don’t Be Tardy premieres with back to back episodes on Sun. Feb. 17 on at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. “I’m single this season for the first time in a few years which I was really bummed out about first but I got over it easily,” she tells us. “This season I’m dating — I’m going on lunch dates or dinner dates, nothing crazy. Some guy friends who I’ve known for a long time and you’ll see there’s this one date in particular that I’m cringing to see happen, I’m like, ‘I do not want this to air!’ But whatever.” We can’t wait to tune in and watch!