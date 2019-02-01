Bernice Burgos Parties With Future In Sexy, Tight Workout Gear At Pre-Super Bowl Bash
Bernice Burgos is getting a head start on the big Super Bowl parties in Atlanta! The model hit up Dior’s pre-game bash, along with Future, on Jan. 31, where she showed off her abs in grey Nike leggings and a matching top! See her sultry look!
Burgos, who’s modeled for Drake‘s OVO clothing brand, wore her hair in a half-up ponytail, with her edges laid just right. She wore minimal makeup for the casual bash, which featured Dior looks that were on display throughout the venue. Check out Burgos’ look and a quick view inside the bash, below.
Meanwhile, rapper Future, who just dropped his new album, The WIZRD in January, was also at Dior’s pre-game party. He kept things casual in an all black sweatsuit with a matching tee. He paired the look with a presumed Dior-designed jacket. The black jacket, which featured off-white trimming, had a black and yellow bumblebee near its left shoulder. He appeared to lay low with his black circular sunnies on in photos from the bash, along with his hood over his blonde blocks. The rapper wore white sneakers and accessorized with three diamond necklaces.