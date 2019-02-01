Bernice Burgos Parties With Future In Sexy, Tight Workout Gear At Pre-Super Bowl Bash

Bernice Burgos is getting a head start on the big Super Bowl parties in Atlanta! The model hit up Dior’s pre-game bash, along with Future, on Jan. 31, where she showed off her abs in grey Nike leggings and a matching top! See her sultry look!

Dior‘s pre-Super Bowl party in Atlanta on January 31, in a matching Nike athleisure look. Burgos wore a tight, two-tone grey matching set — leggings and a cropped long sleeve — that showed off her assets. She wore black sock sneakers and accessorized with a black Gucci fanny pack. Bernice Burgos , 38, can take any outfit and make it look sexy! The model showed up to‘s pre-Super Bowl party in Atlanta on January 31, in a matching Nike athleisure look. Burgos wore a tight, two-tone grey matching set — leggings and a cropped long sleeve — that showed off her assets. She wore black sock sneakers and accessorized with a blackfanny pack.

Burgos, who’s modeled for Drake‘s OVO clothing brand, wore her hair in a half-up ponytail, with her edges laid just right. She wore minimal makeup for the casual bash, which featured Dior looks that were on display throughout the venue. Check out Burgos’ look and a quick view inside the bash, below. Meanwhile, rapper Future, who just dropped his new album, The WIZRD in January, was also at Dior’s pre-game party. He kept things casual in an all black sweatsuit with a matching tee. He paired the look with a presumed Dior-designed jacket. The black jacket, which featured off-white trimming, had a black and yellow bumblebee near its left shoulder. He appeared to lay low with his black circular sunnies on in photos from the bash, along with his hood over his blonde blocks. The rapper wore white sneakers and accessorized with three diamond necklaces.

Bernice Burgos attends Dior’s Super Bowl 53 Party in Atlanta, Georgia on January 31, 2019.

The parties are underway ahead of Super Bowl 53, and Hollywood’s hottest celebrities will be hitting the red carpets, clubs and events all weekend in Atlanta!

New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. So far, the 13-time Pro Bowler has won three league MVP awards and five Super Bowls. He has the chance to make history if he comes out victorious on Sunday. No pressure! Super Bowl 53 will take place on Sunday, February 3, when the Tom Brady ledtake on the. So far, the 13-time Pro Bowler has won three league MVP awards and five Super Bowls. He has the chance to make history if he comes out victorious on Sunday. No pressure!

Other stars who will be in town include, Travis Scott, Adam Levine and rapper Big Boi, who will all take the stage for the Pepsi halftime show. Be sure to head back to HollywoodLife on Super Bowl Sunday, as we’ll have all of the day’s events covered, including celebrity appearances, commercials, and of course, SB 53’s winner!