Barron Trump, 12, Looks Adorable In Red Puffy Coat As Melania Wears $5K Outfit For Family Vacation With Donald

The Trumps are ready for their first family vacation post-government shutdown, as Barron and Melania wore flashy coats for their stroll to Air Force One!

The Trumps are taking their first family vacay since the partial government shutdown, which started on Dec. 22 and finally ended on Jan. 25 (the longest in U.S. history). With the chaos somewhat behind them, Donald Trump, 72, was pictured making his way from the White House with wife Melania, 48, and son Barron, 12, to Air Force One on Feb. 1. It’ll carry them to the family’s favorite getaway spot, the ritzy Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida! While they’re heading for a destination with much kinder temperatures, Barron and Melania still had to face Washington D.C.’s cold before reaching the jet, so they did it in style.

Barron wore a red puffy coat to match his red polo. Meanwhile, his mom opted for a more vogue ensemble, given her First Lady title. Her belted double breasted coat from Roksanda, a rich camel color, originally cost $3,875 (now, it’s on sale for half that price). Her matching boots hailed from another designer label, Gianvito Rossi, and are $1,625! Meanwhile, the POTUS wore the Donald trademark: a long blue coat, white dress shirt and red tie.

Barron is really growing up, as he was nearly as tall as his 6’3″ father and 5’11″ mother (who had extra height thanks to her heeled boots). He towered over DC United player Wayne Rooney, who’s 5’9″, at the White House Christmas party on Dec. 10! Perhaps Barron will one day exceed his half-brother, Eric, 35, who dominates the entire Trump family in height at 6’5″.

Judging by the coordinating reds, it looks like Barron’s taking after his mom in style! While the POTUS wasn’t very adventurous with his tarmac wardrobe, at least he gets to finally join his family on this trip to Mar-a-Lago. He rang in the New Year alone in the White House as Melania hosted Mar-a-Lago’s annual New Year’s Eve party!