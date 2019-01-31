Sean McVay: 5 Things About The Young Rams Coach, 33, Who Led Team To Super Bowl 53

When Sean McVay steps out on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, he’ll be the youngest coach to ever make it to the Super Bowl. Before the LA Rams play for the NFL championship, get all the details about their superstar coach.

Got to give it up to Sean McVay. Not only did he turn the Los Angeles Rams, a franchise that hadn’t experienced a winning season since 2003, into a dominant football force, but in two seasons as head coach, he’s also taken them to the Super Bowl. Not bad for a guy who just turned 33. Sean and the Rams will battle the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53, and if they pull off the victory, he’ll be the youngest coach to win the NFL championship. Can he do it? Fans better tune in to watch, but before the big game, here are all the important details you need to know about this football phenom.

1. Sean played football in high school and college but has found success as a coach. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Sean grew up in Georgia, playing quarterback and defensive back at Marist School in Brookhaven. He was the first player in school history to amass 1,000 yards in rushing and passing in consecutive seasons. During his high school career, he totaled 2,600 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns, while throwing for 2,500 yards and 18 touchdowns. He attended the Miami of Ohio University and played college football as a wide receiver.

2. Football runs in the family. Sean’s grandfather, John, was the New York Giants’ head coach from 1976 to 1978. John was also the San Francisco 49ers general manager who helped construct the five Super Bowl-winning seasons for the team. Sean’s father, Tim, was a former defensive back at Indiana, according to the New York Post.

3. He found success in the NFL right out of school. “He was like any college kid, wondering, ‘What the heck am I going to do when I get out of college?’ “ Sean’s father told the Washington Post. He wouldn’t be left wondering for long. After graduating in 2008, he connected with family friend Jon Gruden, the then-coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who got Sean an entry-level job as the team’s gopher. When Jon was let go in 2010, Sean interviewed with Mike Shanahan, the then-head coach of the Washington football team. Sean landed the role as the assistant tight end coach (he would be promoted to tight ends coach in 2011.) In 2014, Sean was promoted to offensive coordinator. In 2017, he was hired on as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. At age 30, he became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

4. He’s a meme. Sean achieved another particular milestone on Dec. 16. The Rams were on their way to handing the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, a loss when JoJo Natson fumbled a punt return from the Eagles, according to FTW. The cameras caught Sean’s shocked face, and it didn’t take the Internet long to turn “The McVay Struggle Face” into a sports meme. The Eagles would go on to win the game, 30-23, giving the Rams one of their three losses of the season.

5. He has a model for a girlfriend. Sorry – he’s taken! Sean is romantically involved with Ukranian model Veronika Khomyn, 28. The two met sometime between 2011-2013, per PEOPLE, around when she was a student at George Mason University and he was working with the Washington football team. She has 42k followers on Instagram and the couple has an adorable dog named Kali. Expect Veronika to plant a huge kiss on Sean’s face if he leads the Rams to victory on Super Bowl Sunday.