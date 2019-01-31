Tom Brady’s High Protein Plant-Based Diet: The Secret To Getting To The Super Bowl For The 9th Time At Age 41

Tom Brady is gearing up for his NINTH Super Bowl on Feb. 3! So what is the key to the Patriots quarterback remaining at the top of his game? We’ve got all the details!

New England Patriots player Tom Brady is gearing up for Super Bowl 53 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. The 41-year-old currently holds the record for the quarterback with the most championship game wins, holding five Super Bowl rings, and most appearances, as he will hit the field on Sunday for the ninth time in his career. The NFL star is well known for his unparalleled hard work and training when it comes to preparing for football season, particularly in regards to his diligence leading up to the most-watched television event in the U.S. every year. But it’s not just Tom’s physical workouts that prepare the MVP to crush the competition each season, it’s also his rigorous diet that has been attributed to much of his success, and now the football player launched his very own TB12 Plant-Based Protein Powder on Jan. 29.

In addition to Tom’s organic, vegan, and allergen-free product, the athlete and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, 38, ensure their family sticks to a strict high protein, plant-based diet. “In my situation, we have a plant-based diet and we’ve been having it for 10 years,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said during a CBS This Morning interview in May 2017. “Because we feel better, it is better for our health and everything we put into our body has an affect on us, has an affect on our energy and how we feel.” The mother-of-two credited her husband’s wellness with his diet. “The thing is, he said he’s been feeling so much better,” she explained. “I have to say it’s amazing, you know, the way he feels. He doesn’t feel achy. He just feels so much more energy.” The A-list couple, who will celebrate their 10-year anniversary on Feb. 26, also employs private chef, Allen Campbell, who prepares meals for the entire family, including their kids, Ben, 9, and Vivian, 6. “For snacks, I make fruit rolls from bananas, pineapple, and spirulina,” Allen told PETA in March 2017. “Spirulina is an algae. It’s a super fruit. I dehydrate it. I dehydrate a lot of things. I have three dehydrators in their kitchen. I also make raw granola and raw chocolate chip cookies.”

It’s likely Tom will have more time to focus on his latest endeavor, the TB12 protein powder, which are available in chocolate and vanilla, after competing to take home his sixth Super Bowl championship ring on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. “Protein powder has become increasingly popular among the active and health conscious and their shakes up the protein game as a great-tasting and sustainable plant-based protein made from peas,” according to their press release. “Why peas? Peas pack a powerful protein punch – they are rich in lysine (an essential amino acid that is a key to muscle recovery) and arginine (a semi-essential amino acid that promotes healing and blood flow). This balanced amino acid profile provides your body with the daily protein that it needs to support your lifestyle while promoting muscle recovery and growth.” As we can see from Tom’s physique, it seems to work for him!