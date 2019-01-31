Snooki & More ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Send Love To JWoww After Shocking Accusations Against Roger

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast is in JWoww’s corner after she accused her estranged husband, Roger Mathews of abuse in an open letter online, January 30. See the supportive messages from Snooki, Deena, and even Angelina…

Jenni “JWoww” Farley,’s Jersey Shore family is rallying around her after she accused her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, 43, of abuse in an open letter on her website, January 30. Jenni, 32, posted a portion of the letter — which also accused Mathews of attempting to “disgrace” her name with “false accusations” — to her Instagram. That’s when the Jersey Shore cast took to the comments section with heartfelt messages of support.

“Here for you ALWAYS & FORVER my love,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, wrote, along with two red heart emojis. Deena Cortese, 32, followed, writing, “I love you so much J!! You’re an amazing woman and mother! I’m so lucky to call you my sister.” Even Angelina Pivarnick, 32, JWoww’s longtime foe on Jersey Shore, reached out in the comments, leaving a red heart and praying hands emojis. Then, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wife, Lauren, 34, also commented on Jwoww’s note. “Love you Jenni,” she wrote, adding a red heart and praying hands emojis.

In the open letter posted to her website, Jenni explained why she decided to break her silence after remaining quiet throughout their marital troubles. She admitted that for the “greater good” of their children, 2-year-old Greyson Valor and Meilani Alexandra, 4, she didn’t speak up.

“I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point-blank lie… I still remained silent as challenging as it was… why? Because, greater good. I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner,” Jenni wrote in part.

She also released footage that allegedly shows Mathews attacking her. In the blurry, but frightening clip, a man, who appears to be Mathews, can be seen shoving a woman, presumably Jenni, to the ground in the kitchen of a home. In another video she shared, the estranged couple can be seen arguing in front of their son. Jenni also attached screen-grabs of text exchanges between a nanny and herself concerning Mathews.

Jenni and Mathews married in October of 2015, after nearly five years together. She filed for divorce in September 2018, and it’s still pending. Three months after she filed for divorce, Jenni filed a restraining order in December following an argument with Mathews.

At the time of the dispute, he posted a series of emotional videos on Instagram following the argument — some of which were filmed in the back of a police car. In the videos, he alleged Farley was “hysterically shouting” at him and threatened to call the cops while they were fighting about her going back to work.

Mathews then claimed it was him who called the police, and after they came and left, he alleged he too left the house to record a podcast with a friend. That’s when he said he returned home and went to bed without interacting with Jenni, only to be woken up by police at 2 AM. Mathews then claimed he was removed from his home after being informed that Farley had contacted a judge and filed a restraining order against him.