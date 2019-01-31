Roger Mathews Fires Back At ‘Narcissistic’ JWoww After Assault Accusation

Roger Mathews has clapped back after JWoww posted a lengthy message on her website claiming Roger allegedly abused her. Here’s his response.

In an impassioned Instagram video, Roger Matthews has responded to JWoww‘s claims of abuse. In addition to the video response, he also attached court docs filed by his legal team, which claim that JWoww allegedly violated a “Court Order restraining” her “from engaging in “any harassing conduct towards him.” The docs also ask the court for an immediate conference, and for a contempt proceeding, a mental evaluation of JWoww. Watch his whole video, and check out the legal documents Roger filed below!

“What up, guys?” he said, beginning his video. “I sit here humbly before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances. Things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it. I had a speech prepared for me by my attorneys that I was going to read and I decided not to read it, to just shoot from the hip. We’re going to address this is court which is the proper place to address it. We’ve proved Jenni and her attorneys to be liars in the past, we will do it again. We’ll attach those documents so you can see that. And this is just the early stages of this. I know that we have the proponents of truth on our side. I know that there is a deep-rooted history of this, a deep-rooted history of this, playing the victim. We have the proponents of evidence, truth, the witnesses, and the testimony. My concern is my children, and I will not stop until I have my children.”

We reported earlier how JWoww outlined alleged abuse in a lengthy message to Roger on her website. Throughout the piece, JWoww claimed that Rogers allegedly committed “acts of domestic violence,” had an “affair,” contacted “her ex boyfriends” to “inflict harm” upon her, and put her and their 2-year-old son Greyson in “serious medical jeopardy.” She also released videos that reportedly show Roger shoving a woman, presumed to be JWoww, and, in another video, the two of them arguing.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Roger and JWoww’s split. In the meantime, check out all of their photos from back when they were together in our gallery above.