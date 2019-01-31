See Pic
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle Debuts Rare Top Knot Hairstyle While Showing Off Baby Bump At 6 Mos. Pregnant

Meghan Markle Top Knot
REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities, London, UK - 31 Jan 2019 The Duchess of Sussex will attend an engagement with the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) on Thursday 31st January to meet with students and academics from across the ACU’s network. This will be Her Royal Highness’s first official visit with the ACU in her new role as Patron of the international organisation which is dedicated to building a better world through higher education. During the visit, which will be held at City, University of London one of the ACU’s 500 university members. The Duchess will meet students from the Commonwealth now studying in the UK, for whom access to university has transformed their lives. By bringing universities, academics and students together from around the world, the ACU helps to advance knowledge, promote understanding, broaden minds and improve lives. Wearing Givenchy Worn Before
View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Meghan Markle, once again, looks stunning! The duchess rocked a top knot during a recent outing, skirting typical royal style. See her cute hairstyle here!

So, Meghan Markle is basically a Disney princess now. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, successfully pulled off the ultimate Cinderella hairstyle with ease, a neat and tidy bun, and we’re obsessed. Just look at that perfectly styled top knot! Meghan has a reputation now for not following along with royal style protocol all the time, and we love her for that. We get serious beauty and fashion inspo from that! Meghan typically wears her straight, full hair down or in a messy bun. She always looks picture perfect, but this is an awesome hairdo, courtesy of her personal hairdresser, George Northwood, to add to her rotation.

Meghan, who is six months pregnant, rocked the hairstyle while visiting the Association of Commonwealth Universities in England on January 31. Per usual, her maternity fashion was impeccable. She took a cue from sister-in-law Kate Middleton and recycled the black Givenchy coat that she previously wore on Remembrance Sunday 2018, a black shirt, and a matching accordion-pleated skirt. Her chic top knot helped her flaunt her her Dean Davidson “Midi Knockout” diamond studs! We’re seriously impressed that this woman can rock sky-high stilettos, too, while that pregnant.

The royal family has a lot of seemingly banal protocol they have to follow regarding the way they dress, do their makeup, and act. Thanks, Queen Elizabeth! It hasn’t even been a year since Meghan joined the royal family, so they’ve been letting it slide when she rides the line. For example, QE2 insists that everyone wear nude pantyhose instead of showing their bare legs. Meghan’s not wearing any tights in this pic! She’s also opted for dark nail polish in the past, instead of the queen’s preferred nudes and light pinks. Hint: her favorite color is Essie‘s Ballet Slippers.

Meghan Markle Top Knot
REX/Shutterstock

Same goes for PDA. Her husband, Prince Harry is the instigator, though! He was recently spotted sweetly holding her hand at a Cirque du Soleil performance on January 16. Aww!