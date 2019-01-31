Meghan Markle Debuts Rare Top Knot Hairstyle While Showing Off Baby Bump At 6 Mos. Pregnant

Meghan Markle, once again, looks stunning! The duchess rocked a top knot during a recent outing, skirting typical royal style. See her cute hairstyle here!

So, Meghan Markle is basically a Disney princess now. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, successfully pulled off the ultimate Cinderella hairstyle with ease, a neat and tidy bun, and we’re obsessed. Just look at that perfectly styled top knot! Meghan has a reputation now for not following along with royal style protocol all the time, and we love her for that. We get serious beauty and fashion inspo from that! Meghan typically wears her straight, full hair down or in a messy bun. She always looks picture perfect, but this is an awesome hairdo, courtesy of her personal hairdresser, George Northwood, to add to her rotation.

Meghan, who is six months pregnant, rocked the hairstyle while visiting the Association of Commonwealth Universities in England on January 31. Per usual, her maternity fashion was impeccable. She took a cue from sister-in-law Kate Middleton and recycled the black Givenchy coat that she previously wore on Remembrance Sunday 2018, a black shirt, and a matching accordion-pleated skirt. Her chic top knot helped her flaunt her her Dean Davidson “Midi Knockout” diamond studs! We’re seriously impressed that this woman can rock sky-high stilettos, too, while that pregnant.

The royal family has a lot of seemingly banal protocol they have to follow regarding the way they dress, do their makeup, and act. Thanks, Queen Elizabeth! It hasn’t even been a year since Meghan joined the royal family, so they’ve been letting it slide when she rides the line. For example, QE2 insists that everyone wear nude pantyhose instead of showing their bare legs. Meghan’s not wearing any tights in this pic! She’s also opted for dark nail polish in the past, instead of the queen’s preferred nudes and light pinks. Hint: her favorite color is Essie‘s Ballet Slippers.

Same goes for PDA. Her husband, Prince Harry is the instigator, though! He was recently spotted sweetly holding her hand at a Cirque du Soleil performance on January 16. Aww!