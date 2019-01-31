Lupita Nyong’o, Dwayne Johnson & More: Stars Wearing Sexy, Cozy Sweaters At Sundance

Like many entertainment festivals, Sundance was definitely one to watch for fashion! Check out the best sweater looks inside!

With freezing, cold temperatures basically being the norm for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, celebrities attending the film event had to bring out their warm clothes in order to stay comfortable! Enter: sweaters. The winter fashion staple can be dressed up or down, but its main requirement is keeping people warm! The clothing item, of course, was seen on many stars at Sundance. It was fun to see a lot of California-based stars rock actual winter outfits!

For starters, Get Out actress Lupita Nyong’o, 35, positively stunned in her black sweater dress that hugged all of her curves. The velvet dress cinched her waist, and puffed out ever-so-slightly at her shoulders for minimal definition. The dress hit her legs mid-calf, covering the majority of her body with the long sleeves and length!

She fought the cold weather even further with her black tights and black strappy high heels. She wore her long hair in braids, and finished her look with a glossy, cherry lipstick. Lupita tied it all together with a ring on her right hand. She was at the film festival for the premiere of Little Monsters, which she co-starred in with Frozen actor Josh Gad, 37.

Another fave at the festival was Moana actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 46. He rocked a black turtleneck sweater as well, which flaunted his muscular frame. His daughter, Simone, 17, joined him at Sundance as well, and wore a white sweater with five brown buttons. Simone paired her sweater with blue jeans, dark nail polish, and one ring for her accessorizing.

Also in attendance was 21-year-old actress Sydney Sweeney, who has been in Sharp Objects, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Everything Sucks! Sydney wore a comfortable-looking white poofy sweater with a matching white mini-skirt. She wore black tights underneath the skirt to keep her legs covered from the cold!

Be sure to click through the gallery above for all of our favorite sweater looks from Sundance Film Festival! Hopefully the stars there until Feb. 4 (when the festival ends) stay warm!