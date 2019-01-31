Lisa Vanderpump ‘Thrilled’ By Andy Cohen’s Support After Being Dissed For Not Attending Baby Shower

Even though Lisa Vanderpump was slammed by other Housewives for not attending Andy Cohen’s baby shower, the Bravo host has been nothing but supportive of her.

Nearly every Real Housewife from the various Bravo casts made it to LA for Andy Cohen‘s epic Jan. 26 baby shower. That made Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s absence all the more noticeable. While other women from the franchise dissed her for being a no-show, Andy himself was totally okay with it and understands the demands of her incredibly busy schedule. “Lisa really appreciates how supportive Andy Cohen has been to her in the wake of all the drama stemming from RHOBH. He understands why she wasn’t able to attend his shower. In fact, the two even Skyped from afar as she gave him gifts for his shower while working out of town,” a source close to the restaurateur tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Always tasteful Lisa, 58, made sure that Andy’s little boy will be swaddled in luxury as she sent him a lovely baby gift. “She gave him an amazing cashmere blanket among some other trinkets for Andy’s baby boy, due around the middle/late of February,” our insider continues.

A lot of people forget that in addition to RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules, Lisa is a wildly successful and incredibly hard-working business woman. “Lisa has been really busy working in Las Vegas on her new Vanderpump Lounge which will soon be open in Caesar’s Palace in Vegas and she’s constantly going back and forth where she’s very hands on, so Andy understood her absence completely,” our source tells us.

“She’s also working on her new dog rescue center in China, her LGBT philanthropic causes (including a soon to be released TREVOR Project suicide prevention PSA) and she just remains focused on so many other important issues in the world,” our insider adds.

Ramona Singer of Real Housewives of New York put Lisa on blast during the shower for not attending. She told Jerry O’Connell, who was there doing interviews for Andy’s SiriusXM show, that Lisa really should have been there. “Whatever. Vander-something, who cares. Lisa didn’t show up. She should show up. It’s about Andy. She should have showed up, Lisa. Are you kidding me?” And Lisa’s RHOBH co-star, Erika Jayne, simply said “only Lisa didn’t show up.”

One of the bash’s organizers — and one of Lisa’s biggest critics — Kyle Richards even implied Lisa didn’t attend the shower because she wanted to be paid. Lisa fired back in an interview with TMZ, telling them “Well that’s sweet, isn’t it? I’m on two shows, I don’t need to be paid. I said I couldn’t be there because I was in Vegas…I have a job that I had before Housewives; I didn’t make a career out of being a Housewife…It says more about them than it does about me. I haven’t trashed them [though] it’d be easy to. I’m too busy to give it much thought, quite frankly.”