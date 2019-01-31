Lisa Vanderpump Fires Back At Kyle Richards Slamming Her For Skipping Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower

Two can play this game! Lisa Vanderpump clapped back at Kyle Richards after the ‘RHOBH’ star called her out for skipping Andy Cohen’s baby shower! Watch Lisa’s rebuttal here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama clearly isn’t just for the cameras! Lisa Vanderpump did not hold back about her feelings for co-star and ex-friend Kyle Richards, telling TMZ in a new interview that she’s “more worried about the dogs than the bitches” who have slammed her for not going to Andy Cohen‘s baby shower. Damn! You can watch Lisa’s full interview with the outlet HERE. It’s a doozy.

Lisa’s responding to Kyle implying in a January 30 interview that Bravo would have needed to pay Lisa to show up to Andy’s baby shower! Ouch! Andy’s party was thrown by the Housewives on January 26, and almost every woman from the franchise showed up in Los Angeles to party in honor of his upcoming baby. Lisa, however, was noticeably absent from the shower, and fans were wondering if it was because of her drama with the other RHOBH ladies — especially Kyle. Lisa explained that she was in Las Vegas for business, and that Andy knew she wouldn’t be there.

“Well that’s sweet, isn’t it? I’m on two shows, I don’t need to be paid,” she said. “But thanks for your kind words. You know what, I actually met with Andy before and gave him a cashmere blue blanket and teddy bear. And I said I couldn’t be there because I was in Vegas… I have a job that I had before Housewives; I didn’t make a career out of being a Housewife… It says more about them than it does about me. I haven’t trashed them [though] it’d be easy to. I’m too busy to give it much thought, quite frankly.”

It wasn’t just Kyle who threw shade at Lisa for dipping. At the party Ramona Singer of Real Housewives of New York City told Jerry O’Connell, who was there doing interviews for Andy’s SiriusXM show, that Lisa really should have been there. “Whatever. Vander-something, who cares. Lisa didn’t show up. She should show up. It’s about Andy. She should have showed up, Lisa. Are you kidding me?” And Lisa’s RHOBH co-star, Erika Jayne, simply said “only Lisa didn’t show up.”

As HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY, Lisa was, in fact, sent an invitation to the baby shower, but declined. “Even though Kyle and the OG’s helped spearhead it, a party planner was the one who handled the inviting,” the source told us.