Kylie Jenner ‘Counting Down’ To Travis Scott’s Super Bowl Halftime: Can’t Wait For The World To See His Talent

Kylie Jenner might be more excited about Travis Scott’s SB halftime show than him! She’s so proud of his success and she can’t wait to see him take the stage on Feb. 3 for a performance the world won’t forget!

Travis Scott, 26, is one lucky man to have such a supportive girlfriend in Kylie Jenner, 21. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is counting down the days until her rapper boyfriend takes the stage to perform the Pepsi halftime show at Super Bowl 53 on Sunday, February 3 — a coveted gig that’s previously been performed by Beyonce, Coldplay, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake and more top artists.

“Kylie couldn’t be more excited to see Travis perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. She’s incredibly proud of how far Travis has come in his career in such a short amount of time, and knows he’s capable of even more success in his future,” a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie knows what a huge fan base Travis already has, but she’s thrilled that the whole world will be able to see how talented he really is at the Super Bowl. She can’t wait for Travis to showcase his music on such an iconic platform like the Super Bowl stage. She’s counting down the minutes until Sunday’s game.”

The Adam Levine led veteran band, Maroon 5 will also take the stage for the halftime performance, along with Atlanta rapper, Big Boi. It’s unclear which songs the three headliners will perform, but the Super Bowl stage is often full of surprises. — Hence, the time Beyonce brought Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child up on stage for a reunion in 2013.

This year’s game will take place in Atlanta between the Tom Brady led New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. Super Bowl 53 will mark Brady’s ninth trip to annual event — which he’s already racked up five rings. He’s also won three league MVP awards. Be sure to head back to HollywoodLife on Super Bowl Sunday, as we’ll have all of the day’s events covered, including celebrity appearances, commercials, and of course, SB 53’s winner!