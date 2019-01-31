Kristen Stewart Goes Bra-Free As She Flashes Her Cleavage In Barely-Buttoned Shirt — New Pics

Kristen Stewart left her bra at home and had her shirt unbuttoned while heading out for coffee in rainy LA with GF Sara Dinkin. We’ve got the sexy pics where K-Stew was flaunting her cleavage.

Yowza! Kristen Stewart was feeling awfully sexy and perky on a dreary rainy L.A. day. The actress and girlfriend Sara Dinkin were photographed out and about on Jan. 31 and K-Stew went braless in a big way. She rocked a grey button down shirt and the buttons may well have not have even been on the garment. The 28-year-old only buttoned the bottom two, leaving her shirt wide open on the top exposing plenty of cleavage. She was just one wind gust away from a total nip slip.

Maybe Kristen just rolled out of bed and just didn’t feel like putting a bra on…or fully buttoning her shirt. She and Sara were photographed heading out on a morning coffee run in the Los Feliz area near her home. The Chanel brand ambassador kept the rest of her look equally casual, wearing ripped jeans, a black jacket and a black baseball cap covering her closely cropped hair. Only a few strands of platinum blonde tips were seen poking out. Despite the rain, Kristen still wore amber sunnies to protect her eyes from the clouds.

It looks like things are still going strong between Kristen and Sara, who debuted their relationship in December of 2018. It came as a bit of a shock, as most fans weren’t aware of any issues K-Stew and now former girlfriend Stella Maxwell. She and the Victoria’s Secret Angel had been an item since Jan. of 2017, even moving in together that spring. They were photographed in Amsterdam in Oct. of 2018 when Kristen was on a filming break from the Charlie’s Angels reboot and looked like a happy couple. Then less than two months later, Sara became KS’s main squeeze.

At least Kristen and former Twilight love Robert Pattinson are in happy relationships these days. After breaking up with fiancee FKA Twigs in late 2017, he’s been dating model Suki Waterhouse for the past six months. The 32-year-old actor and the 27-year-old stunner both had smiles as they jogged together on the streets of London during a workout date earlier this week on Jan. 27. After they were done getting their fitness on, they slowed down to sweetly hold hands. Robert’s in love, Kristen’s in love, everyone wins!