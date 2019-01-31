Kid Buu has come out with a video where he’s firmly denying ever laying a hand on ex Blac Chyna after they allegedly got into a violent fight in a Hawaiian hotel room.

Blac Chyna‘s ex Kid Buu — real name Markquez Lao Santiago — is firmly denying he ever laid a finger on the video vixen after she called 911 during their Hawaiian vacation and told police he assaulted her. He took to Instagram live on Jan. 31 and with passion in his voice began, “I’m gonna let you know right now it’s bullsh*t. My mother, my mom raised me better than that,” Buu said as he put his hand to his heart. “I will never put my hands on a woman. Never have I, and never will I. Never in my f**king life.”

He continued, “I was raised better than that. In fact I was raised that if it ever feel like it had to get there with a woman, leave her. Dump her. Dump her son. Don’t you ever put your hands on her. Dump that woman before it even gets there and walk away. And I stand by that.” Chyna and Buu were on a romantic Honolulu vacation when things went south fast. He allegedly cheated on her while on the getaway and the two reportedly had a big fight about it.

According to TMZ, cops were called to their Ritz Carlton hotel room in the early morning hours on Jan. 28. The site reported that Chyna “scratched Kid Buu,” and “he then slammed her against the wall several times and choked her.” Their source claimed that things “turned violent” though neither Chyna or Buu was taken to the hospital despite paramedics being called to the scene.

Michelle Yu from Media Liaison Office of the Oahu Police provided HollywoodLife with the following statement: “Shortly before 9 a.m. today, a female visitor staying in Waikiki reported being assaulted by a male acquaintance. The victim reported that she and the suspect had been involved in an argument several hours earlier, and the argument had escalated to a physical confrontation. The male left the area after the confrontation and has not been located. This incident has been classified as abuse of a household member. The investigation is continuing, and no further information is being released at this time.

Buu also chastised blogs for negatively reporting on him about what may or may not have gone down with Chyna. He ended his video by saying “Next time I do something positive, it you’re a real supporter of me, talk about that sh*t. All y’all little blog sites that’s posting all this negative sh*t so y’all can get your little clicks…try posting something positive for a change…all you guys want to talk about is the negative. Stop with that. For real. Stop with that and leave me out of it.”