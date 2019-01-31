Kevin Hart Fires Back After He’s Slammed For Supporting Jussie Smollett 10 Yrs. After Homophobic Tweets

People DO change, insists Kevin Hart! See his clap back message for those saying he was out of line when supporting Jussie Smollett on Twitter.

Moving on? Kevin Hart, 39, is more than ready to put his murky past with homophobic slander behind him. However, after sending “prayers” to Jussie Smollett on Twitter, he caught some backlash. Kevin is now defending his decision to support Jussie, following his brutal Chicago attack. “I stand with a man in his time of hurt and need by giving him heart felt support and u take the time to harp on my 10yr past that I have apologized about and moved on from by being a better person,” the 39-year-old comedian tweeted. “Do you want change? If so I am an example of what u want people to do…CHANGE!” he added.

The tweet came in response to criticism from TV writer Ira Madison. After seeing the comedian’s message to Jussie, he felt the comedian was out of line, given his history. “Your funniest joke congrats,” Ira wrote. Kevin stepped down from hosting the 2019 Oscars amid controversy surrounding his notorious resurfaced homophobic tweets, but he was still sure to show support for Jussie, who is a member of the LGBTQ community. “Sending prayers your way @ jussiesmollett ….This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards….this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world???? Why…” he wrote in a tweet to the actor on Jan. 29.

Kevin was just one of many celebs to speak out in support of Jussie, after he was was viciously attacked in Chicago on Jan. 29, landing him in the hospital. The attack was allegedly conducted by Donald Trump supporters, who yelled, “This is MAGA country,” and occurred at approximately 2 AM. TMZ reports that two men wearing ski masks allegedly placed a noose around the Empire actor’s neck during the attack. It was also alleged that Jussie received an alarming letter, mailed to Fox Studios in Chicago, with cut out letters spelling, “You will die black f–k.”

HollywoodLife received the following statement EXCLUSIVELY from The Chicago Police Department New Affairs: “Overnight, the Chicago Police Department received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and battery involving a cast member of the television show, ‘Empire’. Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime. Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline. The victim is fully cooperating with investigators and we ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to http://www.cpdtip.com”. Since, several persons of interest have been identified.