Jinger Duggar Raves Over Jeremy’s Parenting & ‘Special Bond’ With Daughter In Sweet New Pic

Jinger Duggar thinks baby Felicity has the best dad ever! The ‘Counting On’ star posted a pic of Jeremy Vuolo doting on their daughter on Instagram, and captioned it with the cutest message. See it here!

The award for Dad of the Year goes to… Jeremy Vuolo! Jinger Duggar‘s latest Instagram post is dedicated to her loving husband of three years, and just how good he is with their 6-month-old daughter, Felicity. “Jeremy is such an amazing father,” she captioned her post. I “love how Felicity lights up when she sees her daddy or hears his voice. It is the sweetest thing. They share such a special bond. 💙”

How cute is that? The pic Jinger posted is an adorable black and white shot of Jeremy holding Felicity and giving her kisses on her chubby baby cheeks. Ugh, she is so cute. Her smile is just melting our hearts! Jinger’s fans agree. “This is the best picture ever. ‘The greatest gift a father can give his daughter is loving her mama.’ I read that once and I loved that phrase. Jeremy and you are such a lovely couple, I wish you both a lifetime full of love,” wrote one sweet fan. Another commented, “You can definitely see how much he adores his precious baby girl. There is something so beautiful about a strong daddy daughter bond.”

It’s so sweet to see how in love Jinger is with her husband, and vice versa. Earlier this month she posted an adorable pic of themselves captioned, “Each time I look at you, I pause and think, ‘I certainly could not have asked God for a better husband.’ I love you, baby.” Aww!

Jinger gushed about being Felicity’s mommy, too: “I love being her mama. I never could’ve imagined the great amount of love I could have for such a little one. The sweet smiles and happy giggles have our hearts overflowing with such joy. Being entrusted with this precious gift from God is something that I am thankful for every day. 💕 God is so kind.”