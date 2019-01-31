Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams are hit with some tough questions in a fake news conference in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at tonight’s ‘Marriage Boot Camp!’

Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams’ relationship is tested tonight on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, when they face the press in a news conference and are hit with some tough questions. “Isn’t it true you’re here because Shawne won’t set a first wedding date?” one of the journalists ask in the EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the episode. “It’s true!” Jessica exclaimed. “Why is it taking so long to get this wedding set? Isn’t she wife material?” the interviewer pressed, eyeing Shawne. “Most definitely she’s wife material… I wouldn’t be here,” Shawne responded. They kinda crushed that challenge.

“Jessica, back in August you tweeted, don’t be a long term girlfriend doing wifey duties — So what are you doing exactly?” another person questioned, which had fellow cast members throwing some serious side-eye. Tammy, who is currently on the show with her beau Waka Flocka, reacted to the scene in a confessional, saying, “I’m only worried because she’s a hot head — I don’t know what she’s going to do.” But, Jessica handled it so well, responding, “I’m not worried, nervous or any of that. Actually, I have a lot of tricks up my sleeve that I haven’t done yet for Shawne!” Oh, baby! Tammy clearly loved that answer, as she snapped her fingers and yelled “Sing it sis!” in the middle of the press conference. “There’s some more surprises!” Jessica added.

“Let me clear the air up… me and Jessica’s relationship is not typical, you don’t get a NBA guy and a stripper so,” Shawne jumped in, before being interrupted by someone asking if Jessica wanted her daughter to be a stripper. “Absolutely not, that’s why I was a stripper,” she snapped back, and the response brought on applause from her fellow castmates.

In the confessional following the heated press conference, Jessica and Shawne were proud of their responses. “We handled the press conference very well,” Jessica said. “They put several things up there for me because I have more dirt.”

