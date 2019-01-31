Illinois Police Arrest ‘Elsa’ For Bringing Polar Vortex To USA — See Hilarious Pics

A police department in Illinois is doing everything they can to fight the insanely frigid temps associated with the polar vortex. They’ve even taken Elsa from ‘Frozen’ into custody and we’ve got the funny pics.

Everyone caught up in the extreme sub-zero temperatures associated with the current polar vortex would give anything if the frigid weather would go away. The McLean, Illinois Police Department has gone so far as to appear to lock up Elsa from Disney’s animated smash Frozen so she can’t create more snow and ice. The cops — whose town dipped to -29 degrees on Jan. 29 — decided to have a little fun at the expense of the Arctic mass gripping the region. They resurrected a photo of a woman dressed in an Elsa costume being arrested by the Hanahan, South Carolina police department four years ago when they had their own cold snap.

The McLean PD wrote on their Facebook page next to the photo, “ATTENTION: Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled. Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice. Thank you for your attention and understanding to this matter. Respectfully, the McLean Police Dept.” The accompanying photos showed a pouty looking woman wearing Elsa’s blue gown and long blonde braid being put in handcuffs and into the back of a squad car.

The McLean PD sure gets the win at an attempt towards humor when it comes to the vicious cold weather that has been gripping the midwest over the past 48 hours. Minneapolis, Chicago and Madison, WI have all recorded temps of -20 or colder on Jan. 30….while it was a balmy -11 in Antarctica by comparison. Over half a dozen deaths have been attributed to subzero temps of the polar vortex, which has caused schools to close and mail delivery to be suspended.

On an upside for all fans of Elsa, it appears the trailer for the sequel to Frozen will be dropping soon. Josh Gad, 37, who voices Olaf, showed off an Instagram pic on Jan. 30 featuring all of the stars who provide the lead voices having a reunion, including himself, Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) with the caption “Soon enough.” Many fans took that as a hint that the first Frozen 2 trailer will be dropping during this Sunday’s Super Bowl on Feb. 3. Let’s hope they’re right! After six years since the original and a Nov. 19, 2019 premiere date, it time to see what Disney’s latest animated feature has in store.