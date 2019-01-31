Gisele Is Leaving Tom Brady Alone In The Days Before The Super Bowl – Here’s The Sweet Reason Why

Tom Brady’s 9th Super Bowl appearance is upon us, and the week before the big game is crucial to his performance! Although his wife, Gisele takes a step back while he prepares, she’s a huge part of his pre-game routine! — Find out why!

Gisele Bunchen, 38, is the glue that holds her family together and Tom Brady, 41, knows it! People tend to forget that although the New England Patriots QB is headed to his ninth Super Bowl, it’s also the sixth Super Bowl appearance for the legendary supermodel as a supportive wife. Gisele’s been holding Tom down since they met in 2006, and through the years until they wed in 2009. With six Super Bowl experience’s under her belt, she knows the ins and outs of his pre-game routine.

“It is now become a tradition for Gisele to let Tom do what he needs to do for the week leading to the Super Bowl,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She handles all the family business, makes sure the kids are taken care of, and everything is prepared on that end of things so Tom can only focus on the team and the game. He loves how much she steps up during Super Bowl week, because it makes his life so much easier because he never has to worry about outside distractions.”

“Gisele is a wonderful wife and mother and she certainly proves it over and over again, especially during Super Bowl week,” the insider continues, adding that the supermodel has a way of making the NFL pro feel at ease before the Super Bowl. “She makes Tom extremely calm and happy since his focus is on so much preparation. It helps out so much!”

Super Bowl 53 will take place in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3, when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams. So far, the 13-Pro Bowler has won three league MVP awards, five Super Bowls, and four Super Bowl MVP Awards. He has the chance to make history if he comes out victorious on Sunday.

Travis Scott, Adam Levine and rapper Big Boi will all take the stage for the Pepsi halftime show. Be sure to head back to HollywoodLife on Super Bowl Sunday, as we’ll have all of the day’s events covered, including celebrity appearances, commercials, and of course, SB 53’s winner!