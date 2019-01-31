Donald Trump Calls Attack On ‘Empire’s Jussie Smollett ‘Horrible’: ‘It Doesn’t Get Worse’

Donald Trump labeled the hateful attack upon ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollet as ‘horrible’. Find out what the president said about the possible hate crime.

Donald Trump has finally broken his silence on the vicious racist and homophobic attack upon Jussie Smollett. After being asked about the attack by journalist April Ryan, Trump responded, “That I can tell you is horrible. It doesn’t get worse,” according to the White House pool report. Smollett had to be hospitalized at Northwester Hospital after two men attacked him in the early hours of Jan. 28 by beating him up, throwing an unknown chemical substance on him, and placing a noose around his neck. Police have confirmed that the assailants yelled pro-MAGA statements during the attack, like “MAGA country,” in addition to racial and homophobic slurs.

The attack on Smollett left him with a swollen face, a cut under his right eye and a fractured rib. He’s currently in “good condition.” “Two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him,” the Chicago Police Department told HollywoodLife in a statement. Authorities are currently investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.

Since the attack, police have found surveillance of the two potential suspects. “Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member,” Anthony Guglielmi, the police’s chief communications officer,” tweeted, referencing the video and images of the pair. “The victim is fully cooperating with investigators,” Chicago PD said in a statement. “And we ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to cpdtip.com.” We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the attack and any possible suspects. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of Jussie in our gallery above.