Danica Patrick & Aaron Rodgers Look So In Love During Romantic New Zealand Vacation In New Pics

What a beautiful vacation! Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers relaxed and ran on adrenaline in New Zealand – see pics inside!

They’ve been enjoying their downtime together, but don’t expect these two to just sit idly on the beach! Former race car driver Danica Patrick, 36, and football player boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, 35, have been showing off their romantic New Zealand getaway all over Instagram!

Danica first shared a selfie of her and Aaron on Jan. 25, saying that “in New Zealand, they use helicopters like cars.” Guess we know how they were traveling, at least initially! Danica said in her caption that the selfie took place during a “remote lunch” right by the beach – how intimate!

Two days later, on Jan. 27, Danica showed a stunning photo of her and Aaron paddling in yellow boats in the water! Soaring mountains and a blue sky served as their background. “He took me to the waterfall,” Danica shared on her Instagram caption. “… And [he] did most of the paddling,” she joked. “It looks like the water drops off in the distance, but it’s flat all the way out to the ocean. Quite beautiful in Milford sound.”

The next day, the athlete shared a pic of her bungee jumping above the New Zealand water! She claimed she was “scared of heights” and did “the most logical thing” she “could think of to help get over that” – bungee jump! Unfortunately, she said it didn’t work! While Aaron wasn’t seen in the photo Danica shared, we could probably assume he jumped that day as well! But Aaron definitely did jump with Danica in the water on Jan. 29 – a photo on her Instagram showed the two diving right into the gorgeous water!

Danica was formerly married to Paul Edward Hospenthal, 53, until 2013. Aaron was in a long-term relationship with actress Olivia Munn, 38, until 2017. Danica and Aaron have been together since Jan. 2018, so this trip may have been to celebrate their one-year anniversary! It sure looked like a blast – we can’t wait to see more of their adventure-filled vacations in the future!