Chris Pratt Panics Watching Interview Of Katherine Schwarzenegger Choosing Chris Evans Over Him

Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Chris Pratt and his son Jack spent time with Chris' new lady Katherine Schwarzenegger in Santa Monica. Chris and Katherine met up with Katherine's brother Patrick for lunch before doing some shopping around The Promenade. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Jack Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger step out amid engagement rumors from their friends saying they could become engaged "sooner than later." The couple that exercises together together stays together as the couple is seen enjoying an outdoor workout together on a sunny day in Los Angeles. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are smitten after a date night at R+D Kitchen. The pair look to be in high spirits as they are seen heading back to her home after a quiet dinner with one another. They smile as they stroll on the sidewalk during the mid-week. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Weekend Writer

Awkward! Katherine Schwarzenegger chose among the Hollywood Chrises – and she didn’t choose her fiancé Chris Pratt! Watch the video inside!

You know how you’ve played that fun game with your friends where you’ve chosen your favorite out of all of the Hollywood Chrises? You chose among Chris Pratt, 39, Chris Evans, 37, Chris Hemsworth, 35, and Chris Pine, 38, and they all truly had something to offer! But when you’ve played the game, there weren’t any consequences because you probably won’t have to actually choose among them in real life. Little did Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, know when she played the game in 2017 with Access Online that her later-to-be fiancé Chris Pratt would see the funny clip of her not choosing him!

An interviewer asked the brunette beauty to choose among Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Evans. “Chris Evans!” Katherine replied immediately, but then she changed her mind. “Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately, so you never know.” Her answer seemed to predict her future – she ended up dating and getting engaged to Chris Pratt not too long after the interview happened!

Chris Pratt’s mouth immediately dropped in total shock when he watched the video! He couldn’t believe what he had just seen. “When she said Chris Evans, my heart sank,” He said, poking fun at the heartbreak of his partner choosing another man over him – even if she said it jokingly and before they met, it probably stung him just a little bit! “And then she rescued it,” he said. Then he lightheartedly accused the media outlet for making the clip up just to mess with him.

Chris knew immediately why Katherine was doing rounds of promo at that point – he said she was promoting her book Maverick and Me, a children’s book! “That’s so sweet, I’ve literally never seen that before,” he concluded. “So thank you for showing me that, I’m really moved.”

Even though Katherine chose Chris Evans first a couple of years ago, it’s clear which Chris takes the lead in her heart now – Chris Pratt, of course! Check out the full clip in the video above!