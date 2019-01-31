Chris Pratt Panics Watching Interview Of Katherine Schwarzenegger Choosing Chris Evans Over Him

Awkward! Katherine Schwarzenegger chose among the Hollywood Chrises – and she didn’t choose her fiancé Chris Pratt! Watch the video inside!

You know how you’ve played that fun game with your friends where you’ve chosen your favorite out of all of the Hollywood Chrises? You chose among Chris Pratt, 39, Chris Evans, 37, Chris Hemsworth, 35, and Chris Pine, 38, and they all truly had something to offer! But when you’ve played the game, there weren’t any consequences because you probably won’t have to actually choose among them in real life. Little did Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, know when she played the game in 2017 with Access Online that her later-to-be fiancé Chris Pratt would see the funny clip of her not choosing him!

An interviewer asked the brunette beauty to choose among Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Evans. “Chris Evans!” Katherine replied immediately, but then she changed her mind. “Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately, so you never know.” Her answer seemed to predict her future – she ended up dating and getting engaged to Chris Pratt not too long after the interview happened!

Chris Pratt’s mouth immediately dropped in total shock when he watched the video! He couldn’t believe what he had just seen. “When she said Chris Evans, my heart sank,” He said, poking fun at the heartbreak of his partner choosing another man over him – even if she said it jokingly and before they met, it probably stung him just a little bit! “And then she rescued it,” he said. Then he lightheartedly accused the media outlet for making the clip up just to mess with him.

Chris knew immediately why Katherine was doing rounds of promo at that point – he said she was promoting her book Maverick and Me, a children’s book! “That’s so sweet, I’ve literally never seen that before,” he concluded. “So thank you for showing me that, I’m really moved.”

Even though Katherine chose Chris Evans first a couple of years ago, it’s clear which Chris takes the lead in her heart now – Chris Pratt, of course! Check out the full clip in the video above!