Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Planning Epic Kennedy Style Wedding

Chris Pratt is marrying into the Kennedy dynasty when he weds Katherine Schwarzenegger. We’ve got details on the couple’s plans for a grand wedding in the famous family’s traditions.

When a member of the Kennedy family weds, it’s almost always near the family’s compound in Martha’s Vineyard, MA. That means Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, are looking east as the destination for their summer nuptials. Katherine’s mother is former journalist Maria Shriver, and grandmother Eunice Kennedy Shriver was the sister to the late President John F. Kennedy and she wants to follow in her family’s rich traditions. “Katherine wants an east coast wedding in a big traditional church. Katherine is working closely with her girlfriends, family and a wedding coordinator still figuring out her theme,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They want it heavily based around faith and god as Chris strongly feels faith brought them together as well as their love for the church and god, so expect it to be a very religious ceremony,” the insider continues. A second source tells us that it will likely take place in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Hyannis, MA, which has a history with the Kennedy family. It’s where Katherine’s mom Maria wed Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1986. It was also the place where Eunice’s funeral was held in 2009.

“Chris is being real sweet about all the plans. He wants to spoil Katherine and wants her to have anything she wants. He’s so happy to marry her and Katherine is so excited and happy too!” our insider adds. “She will have a bridal party, bridal shower and the works!” As we’ve previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Maria is being very hands on with her daughter when it comes to wedding planning and the happy couple will tie the knot this summer.

“She’s so excited and her family is elated! They already treat Chris like family and can’t wait to make him an official family member. Chris’s son Jack and family and friends are just as happy!” our insider adds. Even his ex-wife Anna Faris 41, is so thrilled for the betrothed couple. After they announced their engagement in a Jan. 14 Instagram pic, she revealed on her Unqualified podcast, “Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine and I’m so happy for them. I knew that it was gonna happen, and I love her and I love him. I’m just so happy that they found each other.” Awww!