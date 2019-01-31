Chris Brown Posts Emotional Video Slamming Rape Allegation: ‘I Don’t Have to Explain Any Lie’

Chris Brown is breaking his silence on the rape allegations made against him in Paris since his release! Read what he had to say to his fans here!

Chris Brown is commenting on his arrest and release in Paris after a woman claimed he allegedly raped her, and he responded in kind with a defamation lawsuit. In a video, set to the his song “Stuck On Stupid,” Chris opened up about the incident, saying, “My mom and grandma always said, ‘The Lord can give you a gift and he can take it away.’ And I feel like I don’t have to explain any bulls**t or any like that someboad has been perpetrating… or portraying me as. So, you know, for me it’s like, all right, cool. I came out to do a job, and that’s what I did. We gonna shoot this motherf***ing video.” Watch the whole video below.

We reported earlier how Chris has been grateful to have Ammika Harris by his side. “Chris is enjoying his time with Ammika, she was a big source of comfort and strength to him after everything that went down in Paris. She has been a rock for him,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He appreciates and is grateful for how she handled it all and for how she has helped him stay positive. He isn’t putting any labels on things with Ammika yet, but he’s seems to be very happy in her company. She does seem to really be helping him to put Rihanna out of his mind and in the past. Chris wants to move ahead in life and Ammika is helping him to do that.”

And when it comes to the near future, Chris has planned to take it easy and focus on his music. “Chris is preparing to lie low for a little bit,” another source told us. “He is still going to live his life and work on music and videos and do what is needed for his day job but he isn’t going to be out and about and gloat about anything. He thinks the best attention right now is no attention at all.”

