16 Celebs Caught Kissing On Jumbotrons At Sports Games — Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher, & More

Even celebrities can’t escape the kiss cam! See pics of your favorite celeb couples who kissed on the jumbotron at sports games before Super Bowl LIII!

Super Bowl LIII is just days away, and while we don’t know how the game is going to go down, one thing is for certain so far. Those stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta are going to be packed with celebrities. Like any sports game, you know that there’s going to be a kiss cam scanning the crowd for awkward on-camera opportunities to put couples on the spot. There’s a very good chance they’ll spot a celebrity pair or two. After all, it happens at most games!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are repeat offenders. The couple and former That 70s Show costars, who have been married since 2015, are always caught on the kiss cam when they go to games. Just check out the adorbs pic above, taken at an Los Angeles Kings hockey game! They look so in love. Mila is gazing at her husband with the most loving look as he leans in to kiss her. We’re swooning! PS — there’s another cute shot of Mila and Ashton making out at an LA Clippers game in our gallery!

David and Victoria Beckham are so cute, too. The soccer legend planted a big one on his fashion designer wife in 2012 at a Lakers game, and it was super passionate by kiss cam standards. Kiss cam shots aren’t always romantic, by the way. David and their daughter, Harper Beckham, then a toddler, got on the jumbotron at an LA Kings game in 2013, and he gave her the sweetest peck on the cheek!

For more pics of celebrity couples going at it on the kiss cam at sports games, like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, and even Barack and Michelle Obama (!!), scroll through our gallery above. Can’t wait to see who’s next!