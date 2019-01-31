Cardi B & Offset Back Together: How He Proved To Her That She Can Trust Him To Be Faithful

Nearly two months after dumping Offset amidst cheating allegations, Cardi B has taken her husband back, according to a new report — but only after he went to great lengths to prove he can be trusted!

Cardi B has officially taken Offset back, according to TMZ. The site reports that, ahead of Super Bowl weekend, Cardi is returning to the Atlanta home she shares with the Migos rapper for the first time since they split at the beginning of December. Offset has been working hard to win his wife back since she dumped him amidst cheating accusations two months ago, and apparently, it’s finally worked. However, Offset has had to make some big changes in order to win back Cardi’s trust, according to TMZ’s report.

One of those changes was getting a new phone number, which will reportedly strictly be used for business purposes and to contact Cardi. Now, no women from his past will have his phone number. He’s also reportedly promised Cardi that he won’t be allowing any female fans near him during upcoming gigs, beginning with the Migos show on Super Bowl weekend. Cardi is also expected to show up for a pre-Super Bowl performance, so the two will likely be able to spend quite a bit of time together this weekend.

It’s not all that surprising that Cardi decided to take Offset back. After all, just weeks after the split, they reunited for a vacation in Mexico. However, she insisted at the time that their reconciliation was strictly for sex. Since then, though, she’s hinted on social media that she wants Offset back in her life. In one post, she even shared a pic of Offset with the pair’s daughter, Kulture, and gushed, “I wanna go home.”

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported last week, Cardi had already been telling friends she and Offset were “back on,” but she was waiting for him to “prove he’s a changed man” before she made anything official. “She needs to feel comfortable and confident that he’s learned from his mistakes,” our source explained. Now, it appears that he’s done just that!