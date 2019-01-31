Cara Delevingne Poses Topless In New Balmain Ad & Paris Jackson Is Here For It

Cara Delevingne goes topless for Balmain as the face of the fashion house’s Spring 2019 campaign! Balmain designer, Olivier Rousteing is also pictured in the ad with his hands covering her breasts! See the new sultry campaign!

Cara Delevingne, 26, goes topless as the new face of Balmain’s Spring 2019 campaign! And, her good friend, Paris Jackson, 20, is impressed with the new photos. “Slay queen,” she wrote in the comments. Balmain also left a red heart emoji in the comments. The French fashion house announced on Wednesday, January 30, that the British model is the new face and body of their latest campaign. The announcement featured two nearly nude black-and-white photos, taken by Berlin-based photographer Dan Beleiu. See the new ad, below!

In the leading image for the campaign, Delevingne is pictured topless — wearing only a pair of high-waist jeans with a tie around her waist. Balmain’s creative director, french fashion designer, Olivier Rousteing, 33, is also captured in the ad with his hands strategically placed over the model’s breasts. In the shot, Delevingne lifts her arms above her head and wraps her hands around the back of Rousteing’s head.

In the other image, the Suicide Squad actress is seen entirely naked, as she lays reclined in front of a huge B — the new logo which was initially created by Pierre Balmain, the founder of the famous brand. The logo relaunched at the end of 2018 as part of the brand’s new identity.

Delvingne is no stranger to working with Balmain and Rousteing. She opened the Balmain spring 2019 show in Paris last October. “I love her so much that I don’t want to see any clothes on her,” Rousteing gushed when he spoke to our sister site, WWD, who broke the news of the campaign in an exclusive interview with the designer. “Her gaze is so strong and magnetic, it’s nearly an item of clothing in itself.”

Rousteing described the sexy campaign as a reference to “all the iconic album covers of the Nineties, which were big pop culture moments of our childhood.” Rousteing was born in 1985, and Delevingne was born in 1992.

“The campaign shows the reunion of two skin tones, one black — or mixed race — and one white. Choosing to pose naked was all about authenticity. We’re going back to basics: I wanted something pure and transparent.”

“The campaign images are very sensual, but there is nothing flirtatious about them. Cara has such a strong presence and personality: we chose a pared-back set to let her gaze and the lines of her body do the talking,” he continued.

The spring 2019 campaign marks the second time Delevingne has posed for Balmain. She appeared in an ad for brand’s fall 2014 campaign, where she was photographed alongside fellow models, Binx Walton, Issa Lish, Jackson Hale, Jourdan Dunn, Kayla Scott, and Ysaunny Brito.

Balmain hinted that the new spring 2019 campaign is just the start of a special partnership with Delevingne, WWD said, adding that additional projects are slated to be revealed in 2019.