Why Brad Pitt Agreed To Meet Angelina Jolie For The 1st Time Since Split For Difficult Talk
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were photographed together for the first time since their divorce and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the meeting was aimed at making peace. Did it work?
Angelina Jolie, 43, called time on her marriage to Brad Pitt, 55, in 2016 and the pair have been locked in a bitter divorce battle ever since. The superstars have been struggling to reach an agreement over their massive fortunes — but the bigger fight has been over their kids. They reached a temporary agreement for shared custody of their younger kids, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, in the summer of 2018 (they also share son Maddox, 17, but he’s no included in the custody agreement since he’s nearly 18). However, they still don’t have anything final and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Brad is desperate to end this “war” with Angelina, so they went into their recent meeting intent on finding some “common ground”.