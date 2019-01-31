Ariana Grande Fixes Her ‘Painful’ Hand Tattoo After She’s Trolled For It Reading ‘Tiny BBQ Grill’

‘Barbecue grill’ no more! After being mocked for her incorrect Japanese tattoo, Ariana Grande showed off her ‘fixed’ art on her Instagram! See the updated tattoo inside.

“God is a woman” singer Ariana Grande, 25, made headlines when she got a Japanese tattoo on her hand, intending for it to read “7 Rings” in honor of her newest song. However, when the tattoo was too painful for Ari, she stopped the artist altogether, mid-session. Since the art was cut short, the meaning of the tattoo became “small barbecue grill,” and Ari received a ton of backlash for appropriating Japanese culture. The comments about her tattoo may have gotten to her, as Ari already fixed it!

Ari shared a video to her story on Jan. 31, early in the morning, showing her corrected tattoo. “Slightly better,” she captioned her Instagram Story in text. “Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to [Kane Navasard, the tattoo artist] for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). RIP tiny charcoal grill. Miss [you] man. I actually really liked [you].”

The singer has since deleted her initial Tweets and Instagrams concerning the original appearance of the tattoo. May Ari’s mistake be a lesson in tattoos – you probably want to stick to getting ones in languages you know! That way, you’ll understand what you’re permanently putting on your body. Luckily, Ari’s could be fixed to the phrase that she wanted and she appears to be happy with how it looks now.

However, this wasn’t the first time Ari has been accused of cultural appropriation. In addition to the tattoo mix-up, she also was slammed for allegedly copying artists like Soulja Boy, 28, and Princess Nokia, 26, in “7 Rings” as well – and both artists are people of color. Neither situation was a good look for Ariana, but she has shown she’s willing to listen to criticism and apologize to people she may have done wrong.