Alexis Skyy Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter, 1, & Confirms Baby Is Doing ‘Much Better’After Brain Surgery

Thank goodness Alaiya is doing ok! Alexis Skyy shared an update about her 1-year-old after she had emergency surgery.

Alexis Skyy gave fans a highly-anticipated update on the condition of her one-year-old daughter Alaiya, after the infant had emergency brain surgery on Sunday. “Princess, we going home GOD is so good,” she wrote on a picture of Alaiya, who was all smiles while wearing a beanie, still attached to IVs. Alaiya wore an adorable ‘Gucci Princess’ onesie and looked like she was happier than ever and on the mend, thank goodness! The baby, who was born three months premature, weighing just a pound, suffers from hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes bleeding and fluid in the brain. Her trip to the hospital was to fix a malfunctioning brain shunt that is suppose to drain fluids.

Alexis shared more updates on Alaiya’s healing in her IG stories, writing, “Thank God Lay Lay is back active and feeling better,” and showing her daughter eating and giggling in her hospital crib. The baby’s father, rapper Fetty Wap, has not yet commented on his daughter’s frightening surgery but he was by her side on Sunday. “Prayers please for my baby,” Alexis posted that day alongside a praying emoji and a heart. She regularly updated fans on Alaiya’s surgery and continued to ask for prayers. We’re so happy that they’re finally going home!

Alexis is currently dating Rob Kardashian, who she recently declared her love for on IG after being asked by Kid Buu if she was just clout chasing. “You really wit robs fat ass for love or is it just for clout?“ Kid Buu commented on Alexis’s IG. “to answer your question… I love Rob,” She clapped back. Interestingly, this was around the same time Kid Buu and his rumored GF, Blac Chyna (Rob’s ex) got into a big fight while vacationing in Hawaii, and fans speculated that Kid was hitting up Alexis to make Chy mad.