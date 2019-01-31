Adam Levine Defends Decision To Perform In Super Bowl Amid Controversy: ‘We Would Like To Move On’

Adam Levine is defending Maroon 5’s decision to play during halftime at Super Bowl 53. He said that he can handle the controversy around it and just wants to move on and entertain fans.

Adam Levine, 39, caused quite the controversy when he signed on to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, and now he’s finally explaining himself. The Maroon 5 frontman sat down with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier on Jan. 31, and got incredibly honest in his only interview leading up to Sunday’s big show. “No one thought about it more than I did,” he said regarding the decision for his band to play at halftime. “No one put more thought and love into this than I did. I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt.”

So many acts turned down the chance to play at halftime due to the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick and the taking a knee protests by players. Adam said that he “100 percent” took a look at the situation and revealed, “I will never sit here and deny that. I think that to have not done that would have been deeply irresponsible.” He added that no matter which Super Bowl, there has always been criticism of the halftime entertainment. “”I am not in the right profession if I can’t handle a bit of controversy. It is what it is. We would like to move on from it and speak through the music,” Adam firmly stated.

A number of artists, including Nick Cannon and Common, have called Adam out for choosing to take part in the halftime show, following the treatment the NFL gave Colin after infamously “taking a knee”. But the father of two promises that the show will provide the biggest tribute to hip hop artists that has taken place at any Super Bowl in history. Maroon 5 will be joined by Atlanta’s own Big Boi — one half of Outkast — as well as Travis Scott. As for an Outkast reunion, Adam said “I cannot divulge the details on that level cause that would be spoiling it. To pay homage geographically to your location is a beautiful thing and he epitomizes music in this part of the country.”

“Travis Scott, he’s been incredible. He is ‘it’ right now. This is the show that’s going to have the biggest hip hop presence there’s ever been on this show,” Adam continued. This is the first time Adam has gone on record about their decision to play at the Super Bowl after the NFL suddenly cancelled their pre-show press conference for their upcoming halftime appearance earlier this week. Of that controversy, Adam put the blame firmly on the league. “The NFL cancelled the press conference, you’ll have to speak with them,” affirming it wasn’t the band’s decision to not face reporters.

Super Bowl LIII and the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will air Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30pm EST on CBS from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.