‘This Is Us’ Finale Delayed: When You’ll Be Able To See The Anticipated Episode

Trump strikes again! ‘This Is Us’ fans were distraught to hear that the show’s next new episode — initially scheduled for Feb. 5 — will be delayed due to Donald Trump’s State of the Union, which will now take its place next Tuesday! Find out when ‘TIU’s season 3 finale will air!

Donald Trump‘s rescheduled State of the Union — due to the government shutdown — is causing a shift in TV networks’ schedules. One in particular is NBC, which initially planned to air the next new episode of the hit drama, This Is Us on February 5. However, the government shutdown pushed the State of the Union from its initial scheduled January 29 date, to February 5, therefore giving TIU the boot.

But, don’t worry, fans. The next new episode of TIU has been rescheduled to air on February 12, one week after its original air date. Since the episode run has shifted, the scheduled season three finale will air on April 2, not March 26. Although fans will have to wait an extra week to see the show, it’s a much shorter time table than the 35 days Trump made government workers go without a paycheck. Now, the President will address both houses of Congress during his televised State of the Union on Tuesday, February 5.

It was announced that the govenerment shutdown (the longest in history), would end on Friday, January 25, when Trump signed a short-term spending bill to reopen the government for three weeks. Federal workers officially returned to work on Monday, January 28. The spending bill did not include his requested $5.7 billion for a border wall. The government will be reopened until February 15. After that, it’s unclear what will happen.