Wendy Williams Resurfaces & Looks On The Mend In Florida As Nick Cannon Takes Over Her Show Duties

How ARE you doing, Wendy Williams? The talk show host was spotted for the first time since going on hiatus to focus on her health, as she was seen shopping at a CVS in Florida!

Morning television hasn’t felt the same since Wendy Williams, 54, stepped away from her chair on The Wendy Williams Show to focus on her health. In fact, the talk show host hasn’t been seen since going on hiatus due to complications from her Graves’ disease – until now. Wendy was spotted shopping at a CVS in Southern Florida, according to Radar Online (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICTURES), and from the looks of it, she’s on the mend! She looks good, the sling from her shoulder injury is gone, and she clearly feels great enough to go shopping. An eyewitness told Radar that Wendy popped into the CVS for a few errands, picking up some toiletries and snacks.

Wendy has been gone from fans’ television screens since late December. As some may remember, she fractured her right shoulder a week before Christmas. While that would have put anyone else on the shelf, Wendy powered through the pain, taping her pre-holiday shows before the two-week winter break. Still, fans noticed that her performance was a little “off.” She ultimately explained that this was due to the pain medication she was on, but vowed to come back better than ever before in 2019. However, as January rolled around, she had to push back her return before ultimately, going on indefinite hiatus.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ disease that will require treatment,” she said via a statement posted to Instagram. Graves’ disease, for those who might not remember, is an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid. Symptoms include anxiety, hand tremor, heat sensitivity, weight loss, puffy eyes, and enlarged thyroid. It’s a condition that can be treated with medication, and it’s good to know that Wendy is not playing around when it comes to her health.

“Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being,” the statement added. “Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

Since then, a rotating cast of hosts — most recently, Nick Cannon — has taken the helm at the Wendy Williams show, but it is just not the same. We all wish Wendy a speedy recovery. All her fans miss her, and are waiting for the morning that they hear her voice ask, “How you doin’?”