Listen
Hollywood Life

BTS’ V Drops New Song ‘Scenery’ & Fans Are So Proud Of Him — Listen

Invision/Shutterstock
Members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS pose for photos on the red carpet at the Seoul Music Awards at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Music Awards, Seoul, South Korea - 15 Jan 2019
Members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS pose for photos on the red carpet at the Seoul Music Awards at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Music Awards, Seoul, South Korea - 15 Jan 2019
Members of South Korean music band BTS pose for photos on the red carpet of the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong South Korea MAMA Awards, Hong Kong, Hong Kong - 14 Dec 2018
Members of the South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' wave as they arrive for the 'Asia Artist Awards 2018' at Paradise City, Art Space Plaza in Incheon, South Korea, 28 November 2018. The Asia Artist Awards is an award ceremony held to honor artist who make notable achievements in K-Pop, K-Drama, and K-Movies. Asia Artist Awards 2018, Incheon City, Korea - 28 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.
Weekend Editor

BTS fans can’t get enough of V’s new ‘self-composed’ track, ‘Scenery.’ Listen to the song that has the ARMY buzzing with pride and excitement!

Another member of BTS just released a solo track! V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, dropped the “self-composed” song “Scenery” on Jan. 30, and fans couldn’t be more proud. The 23-year-old singer composed the song, wrote the lyrics, and took the cover photo for the track, according to AllKPop.

The song didn’t just drop out of the blue, though. V previously announced he had a special present for fans at the Seoul Music Awards, and teased it again about a week ago, according to Billboard. On Jan. 24, the BTS member tweeted a short video of him in the studio with a collaborator working on the project. In the clip, V can be seen turning on the camera and saying “okay,” and the other person plays about 15 seconds of a mellow melody on a keyboard.

The BTS Army were beyond excited to listen to the track, and got it trending on Twitter shortly after its release. One fan, @saddadalex, summed up the feeling the track evokes perfectly by tweeting, “scenery makes me feel like i’m in the middle of a lavender field, with a soft breeze, staring at the moon in wonder. it’s magical.”

Another fan, @sunspjm, tweeted, “scenery is a beautiful song. the lyrics, the melody, every detail you put into the song is incredible. you have such a creative mind. your song is full of sincerity and creativity. your angelic voice makes me feel a lot of emotions. im so proud of you taehyung.”

V is no stranger to songwriting. He is credited as a writer for six tracks, according to the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) registry. Here’s hoping he releases even more incredible songs!