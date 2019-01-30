‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: [Spoiler] Shockingly Revealed As The Unicorn In Week 5

‘The Masked Singer’ week 5 unmasked the one and only unicorn. So, who was underneath the amazing costume? Find out now!

Week 5 of The Masked Singer kicks off with the rabbit, unicorn, alien, and the lion performing together. The rabbit is up first with the solo performance. His new clues video hint at a food truck in Brooklyn. The rabbit performs an electrifying rendition of “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe. This week, the masked singers will be unveiling a physical clue that hints at their identity. The rabbit’s physical clue is a magician kit. The judges guess Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, and Zac Brown. But we’re still convinced the rabbit is Joey Fatone. He owns a hot dog food truck and is from Brooklyn!

The unicorn performs next, revealing in her video that she loves to knit and she’s “proud of the hills where I come from.” She performs “I Love It” by Icona Pop. Her revealing item is a typewriter. “This typewriter has created lots of magic.” Jenny McCarthy guesses Lauren Conrad, while Ken Jeong goes for Tori Spelling. Nicole Scherzinger is still set on Denise Richards.

The alien is the third celebrity to perform. She reveals that she’s spent her entire life “under the microscope” and being “poked and prodded.” She’s “always craved the simple life.” Her video also featured a snake once again! After her performance of Pharrell’s “Happy,” she reveals her physical clue: a police badge from Muncie, Indiana. “I’ve sworn to protect and serve,” she says. The judges guess Paula Abdul and La Toya Jackson. It’s got to be La Toya! She trained as a reserve police office in Muncie on the reality show Armed & Famous!

The lion is the last performer of the night. She reveals that her favorite movie is The Wizard of Oz. “Tick tock, the twister is coming,” the lion hints. She performs a breathtaking rendition of Sia’s “California Dreamin.” Her physical clue is a white scrunchie. “It’s a family heirloom,” the lion says.

The masked singer going home in week 5 is the unicorn! The final guesses from the judges include Gabby Douglas, Lauren Conrad, Denise Richards, and Tori Spelling. The celebrity is… TORI SPELLING! After the reveal, Tori explains why she chose the typewriter as her physical clue — it was her father’s typewriter. Aaron Spelling helped produce and write so many hit shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, Charlie’s Angels, and Dynasty. Tori received the typewriter when her dad passed away in 2006.