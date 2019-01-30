Gallery
Hollywood Life

Tom Brady: See His & Gisele Bündchen’s Cutest PDA Moments Before He Heads To Super Bowl 53

tom brady gisele bundchen
Shutterstock
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 2018 Costume Institute Benefit: Celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination - Arrivals
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen New England Patriots' Tom Brady kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. At left is their daughter, Vivian Patriots Falcons Super Bowl Football, Houston, USA - 05 Feb 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl! Prepare for the big game by checking out some adorable photos of him with his #1 cheerleader: Gisele Bündchen!

The NFL season is nearing its end as Super Bowl 53 creeps closer. On Feb. 3, the New England Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. When the teams battle it out on the field, you can bet the players’ wives and girlfriends will be cheering from the stands. One of those women in particular is no stranger to watching her man land a Super Bowl ring – that is, of course, the love of Tom Brady‘s life, Gisele Bündchen.

In preparation for the numerous shots we’ll be getting of the 38-year-old model screaming from her seat on Super Bowl Sunday, we decided to look back at some of her and Tom’s cutest PDA moments of all time. From warm embraces at the Met Gala to happy kisses after a Super Bowl win, these two aren’t camera shy when it comes to expressing their love.

tom brady gisele bundchen
Shutterstock

Gisele obviously watched the game that decided the Pats would be going to the Super Bowl. When the team won 37-31 in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 20, Gisele celebrated with Instagram story videos of herself jumping, screaming, and high-fiving her daughter. She later took to Twitter and wrote a sweet tribute to the 41-year-old quarterback. “So proud of you my love. Congratulations to you and your teammates for a incredible win !!!” she tweeted.

Get clicking through the gallery above to see Tom and Gisele’s sweetest PDA moments. We’re sure there will be even more to add to the list on game day!