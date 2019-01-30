Faith Hill is brought to tears after a breathtaking performance in this first look trailer of ‘The World’s Best.’ Watch now and get the details about the contestants performing during the premiere!

The World’s Best is the new global competition series you simply can’t miss this year. The highly-anticipated series premieres immediately following Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. The first look trailer was revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Jan. 30, and it looks absolutely epic. The footage gives us a glimpse at the amazing performers who will be taking the stage in hopes of being crowned The World’s Best and winning the $1 million prize. The acts include everything from death-defying acts to epic singers. Faith Hill, one of the judges, even cries over one performance! “I’m speechless,” Faith says. “I have tears in my eyes.” When you make Faith Hill cry, you know you’re good.

Faith will be joined by fellow judges RuPaul Charles and Drew Barrymore, along with Emmy winning host James Corden. James, ever the active host, participates in some of the acts. The elite acts from around the world will perform for the judges and will also need to break through the “wall of the world,” featuring 50 renowned experts from 38 different countries. After the Super Bowl premiere, the show will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

The first acts for the series premiere episode have been announced: Mongolia’s Enkh-Erdene (“The Mongolian Cowboy”), South Korea’s Kukkiwon (“The Flying Taekwondo Masters”), Japan’s Manami Ito (“The Miracle Violinist”), Great Britain’s Matt Johnson (“The Drowning Man”), Australia’s Space Cowboy (“The Dangerous Man”) and the Philippines’ The TNT Boys (“Vocal Dynamo Trio”) will compete for a shot to advance in the competition. Who will move forward? Who will get cut? You’re just going to have to tune in to find out!