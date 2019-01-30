‘The Masked Singer’ Week 5: Every Clue We Know About The Rabbit, Unicorn, Alien & Lion

‘The Masked Singer’ week 5 has arrived, and the rabbit, alien, unicorn and lion will be performing yet again. Here’s every clue we know about these celebrity performers to help decipher their identities!

The first group of celebrity singers return to the stage to perform solo and as a group during the Jan. 30 episode of The Masked Singer. One celebrity singer will be unmasked at the end of the episode. For week 5 of The Masked Singer, the rabbit, unicorn, alien, and lion will be hitting the stage for another round of performances.

Since these 4 masked singers have yet to be unmasked, fans are still trying to figure out who they are. The clues that have been revealed so far keep leading us closer and closer to the celebrity underneath the costume. HollywoodLife has rounded up all the clues about the week 5 performers to get you up to date on all the evidence!

RABBIT: The rabbit revealed that he worked at Coney Island when he was a little boy in his second video of clues. “As a young cottontail, I saw fame and everyone wanted a piece of me,” he said. He noted that he “found safety in a group,” but said that “sometimes not getting to be yourself can leave you feeling boxed in.” In his initial introduction video, the rabbit revealed that he’s “spent most of my life on stage, but I was never alone” and “synchronized singing is my forte.” He added: “The last man standing, it’s gonna be me.” He did confirm to the judges that he has been in a band, but wouldn’t confirm or deny whether or not he’s toured with panelist Nicole Scherzinger! All of the clues lead us to believe that the rabbit is Joey Fatone!

UNICORN: The unicorn grew up in Beverly Hills and had dreams of being a singer. However, she was told she was “tone-deaf,” so that crushed her singing dreams pretty hard. Before her second performance, the unicorn admitted that she’s been “lacking confidence because I lost my sheen.” She said she was “feeling victorious” and ready to “conquer my fear of singing and being judged.” When asked whether or not she’s known for being a gymnast, the unicorn quipped, “In the bedroom!” Her nickname is “bird,” which has many fans thinking that the unicorn is Tori Spelling. “Bird” in Japanese is pronounced “tori.”

ALIEN: The alien teased that she grew up in the public eye. “My life was never really my own,” she admitted. She also revealed that she’s “let others define me, but no one will ever control me again.” The alien told the panelists that she’s a “quadruple threat” and has “recorded many things.” She also dropped the hint that she has “many sisters.” While some fans thought the alien could be Kendall Jenner, the alien is very likely someone older. “You may think I’m out of fashion, but I’m here to rise above all that,” the alien said. Given the clues, the alien is most likely LaToya Jackson.

LION: The lion has “always loved to sing.” Her first performance was a “chance for people to see me perform without any preconceived notions of who I am.” She teased that she is “Hollywood royalty” and ready to “step away from her pride.” The lion said that she also uses her “voice to help others.” The lion added: “I tell my pride you have to be strong and stand up for what you believe in.” In her pride, there are “lots of women.” The lion costume itself could also be a hint about the celebrity underneath. The lion is likely Rumer Willis, especially given that she was on Empire, a show about the Lyon family!