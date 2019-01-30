Tarek El Moussa Admits Filming With Christina Was ‘Like Pulling Teeth’ & Spills New Show Secrets

Busy times! Tarek El Moussa has his own show in the works with HGTV and continues with the hit ‘Flip or Flop. He tells us EXCLUSIVELY how it was like ‘pulling teeth’ to film with ex-wife Christina during their divorce.

Filming for season eight of HGTV’s wildly successful house flipping show Flip or Flop is almost done, and star Tarek El Moussa, 37, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how it’s taken time to get to a good balance where he can shoot alongside ex-wife Christina, 35. ” It’s been two-and-a-half years since we split and we work together every day. Let’s be honest — It was pulling teeth at the beginning, let’s just be honest. I don’t care what anyone says. It wasn’t that great. It was awful. But two-and-a-half-years later, we’re used to it. She’s re-married. We’re doing our job and we have separate lives, separate careers and it’s our job. We’ve been doing it so long it’s kind of normal. As weird as that sounds, it’s our normal.” Christina married British TV host Ant Antstead, 39, in Dec. 22, 2018 surprise wedding after a year of dating.

2019 is going to be a BIG year for Tarek, as he’s shooting his own pilot for HGTV where he will be teaching real estate novices how to do a successful home flip, having done over 300 of his own. “Obviously I’ve been flipping houses for a long time. I’ve been training people about flipping houses, I’ve run seminar events and I’ve spent a long time with people who are learning how to flip houses and that’s where the whole show idea came up. The great thing about the show is I get the opportunity to come in and meet a new or rookie flipper and help them through the project,” he shares with us. “I get the opportunity to walk them through the process to make sure that they’re successful. It’s high stakes. It’s really, really scary. That’s what makes the show so great though. It’s emotional, it’s touching, it’s no BS and that’s what makes the show so interesting.”

Tarek is excited to be on his own project without his ex. “I’ve been filming so long. It’s really exciting for me to have something of my own and to be shooting this pilot and I know it’s going to be great because I’ve been doing the format of house flipping on TV for so long that I’m really excited about this,” he tells us.

As for Flip or Flop, he reveals “We’re shooting season eight right now. We’re getting towards the end of filming. It’ll probably be airing this summer and super excited about it. The seasons, they’re getting better and better. The format’s changed — Obviously we’re not married anymore so there’s different type of drama.” Tarek is a total pro and he’s all for continuing with Flip or Flop as long as the audience wants to watch. “I’m sure we’re going to continue to film for as long as the viewers will want it. It’s our job, it’s what we do. If it’s working, why stop?!” So that sounds like a yes to season nine!

On Tarek’s pilot he’s going to keep things all about business, but he’s starting an online digital show that will follow him more closely in his life as a single dad of two. “I’m also doing the online digital series which is going to be more about my personal life, so that might show that stuff but I don’t know yet because we haven’t started shooting it. I want people to get to know the real me.” He tells us that nothing will be off-limits on the digital series, revealing “I’m a pretty open book! I just share my life with people in an open format.”